Maharashtra Govt To Enforce Marathi Rule For Commercial Drivers From May 1; Unions Threaten Statewide Protests | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will strictly enforce the rule mandating basic Marathi communication for commercial drivers—auto-rickshaws, taxis and app-based cabs from May 1, after repeated complaints about poor implementation, particularly among outstation drivers.

RTO Findings

Initially by Bhayandar RTO, where officials assessed drivers’ Marathi communication skills and found many lacking basic fluency required for daily passenger interaction. Based on these findings, the Transport Department, under minister Pratap Sarnaik, has decided to tighten enforcement while also introducing structured training programmes to help drivers learn functional Marathi.

Officials said the move aims to improve commuter experience and reduce communication gaps. The decision has gained added importance after Marathi was recently granted classical language status. “We are not expecting fluency, but drivers should know basic Marathi used in day-to-day work,” said MNS corporator Yashwant Killedar, supporting the move.

Official Rationale

However, the decision has sparked sharp reactions from unions and migrant groups. K.K. Tiwari of the BJP Taxi-Rickshaw Aghadi warned of possible misuse. “This could become another avenue for corruption, where certificates are issued for money. Most drivers already manage with basic Marathi. Forcing it is unfair,” he said, adding that the union has started voluntary language classes.

Shiv Dayal Mishra, Maharashtra general secretary of Uttar Bhartiya Sangh, also questioned the approach. “Learning a language is good, but making it compulsory is not right. It does not reflect ground reality and could create scope for middlemen and corruption. Drivers should be given adequate time and fair opportunity to learn,” he said.

On the ground, drivers expressed mixed views. Ramesh Yadav, a taxi driver from Uttar Pradesh working in Mumbai, said, “I understand some Marathi but speaking properly is difficult. We are ready to learn, but the government should not affect our earnings while we are learning.” Auto Rickshaw and Taximen Union president Shashank Rao has threatened statewide protests from May 4 if the rule is not withdrawn.

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