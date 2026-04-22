MSBTE Signs MoU With CII To Train Maharashtra Diploma Students For Jobs In Germany, Japan & Russia | X @ChDadaPatil

Mumbai: In a move aimed at enhancing global employability among technical students, the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at Mantralaya. The agreement was formalised in the presence of Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil.

Global Employability Focus

The initiative seeks to prepare diploma students from Maharashtra for employment opportunities in countries such as Germany and Japan, where there is a growing demand for skilled manpower. Speaking at the event, Patil emphasised the importance of equipping students with not just technical expertise but also language proficiency and cultural understanding.

“Students aspiring to work abroad must be trained in the language, culture and work practices of the respective countries. Special emphasis will be laid on German, Japanese and Russian language training to improve communication skills and help students adapt to international work environments,” he said.

Implementation Framework

Under the agreement, CII, through its Centre of Excellence on Skills, will act as the implementation and industry coordination partner for the Maharashtra–Germany–Japan Skilled Workforce Mobility initiative. The programme will focus on skill development, training, and industry alignment to ensure students meet global employment standards.

MSBTE will provide the necessary infrastructure, including classrooms, laboratories and networking support, while the Higher and Technical Education Department will oversee strategic implementation and coordination.

Officials said the collaboration is expected to open new avenues for students and strengthen Maharashtra’s position in the global skilled workforce market.

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