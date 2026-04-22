Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 To Be OUT Tomorrow At 12 PM; Check Class 10 Scorecard On karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2026 result date has finally been released by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board. The board is scheduled to announce the results tomorrow, April 23, 2026, at 12 PM, according to KSEAB social media.

2026 10TH (SSLC) EXAM-1 RESULT TOMORROW AT 12PM

CHECK YOUR RESULT @ https://t.co/aaxTf8I9b2

DEAR STUDENTS ALL THE BEST....👍@ShalaShikshana pic.twitter.com/QjkSXHslku — KSEAB_UPDATES (@KSEAB_KARNATAKA) April 22, 2026

By going to the official websites karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in, students who took the KSEAB class 10th exam between March 18 and April 2 can view their SSLC results Karnataka 2026 online. They must enter their registration number and birthdate on the login tab in order to download their Karnataka SSLC marks card.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Website to check the result

karresults.nic.in

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

By following these instructions, students can download the Karnataka 10th grade results for 2026:

Step 1: Visit karresults.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select SSLC Result 2026.

Step 3: Type in your birthdate and registration number.

Step 4: Press the submit button.

Step 5: The Karnataka SSLC marks card will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Save it after downloading it.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

See the instructions for downloading the Karnataka SSLC marks card from DigiLocker:

Step 1: Visit the Digilocker official website, Digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Select "Sign up."

Step 3: Enter your name, birthdate, email address, mobile number, and Aadhar number.

Step 4: Make a security pin with six digits and submit it.

Step 5: Decide on a password and username.

Step 6: From the "education" menu, select the Karnataka board

Step 7: Select Karnataka's SSLC exam results for 2026.

Step 8: Use your Aadhar card to log in.

Step 9: The screen will show the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 mark sheet.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Other Ways to Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message in the format: KSEEB10

Step 3: Send it to 56263

Step 4: Wait for the reply message from the board

Step 5: Your Karnataka SSLC result will be received via SMS on your phone

For more information and latest updates, candidates are advised to keep checking official website and Free Press Journal website.