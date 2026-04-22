Maharashtra Cabinet Clears CBG Policy 2026, ₹500 Crore Push For Green Waste Management | ANI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved a series of key decisions, including the rollout of the state’s Compressed Biogas (CBG) Policy 2026, aimed at boosting sustainable waste management and reducing emissions.

CBG Policy 2026 Announced

The state government has unveiled the Maharashtra Compressed Biogas (CBG) Policy 2026, with a provision of Rs 500 crore for the current year. Under the policy, biogas projects will be implemented across districts through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and hybrid annuity models.

District-level coordination committees will be set up to oversee implementation. The initiative is expected to enable scientific disposal of solid waste and majorly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with environmental sustainability goals.

Pay Parity For College Teachers

In another decision, the Cabinet approved that teachers from seven model colleges across the state will receive salaries as per guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Additionally, these teachers will receive extra marks during recruitment processes conducted by the Higher and Technical Education Department, improving their career prospects.

IT Park In Satara

To boost regional development, the Cabinet approved land allocation for an IT park at Nagewadi in Satara district.

A total of 42.55 hectares of land will be transferred to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). The project is expected to strengthen the IT ecosystem in the region and create employment and business opportunities for local youth.

Land Policy Restructuring

The Cabinet also approved restructuring of premium charges for conversion of land tenure from Class-2 to Class-1 under land holding ceiling norms. A formal notification will be issued to implement the revised framework.

Officials said the decisions reflect the state’s focus on sustainable development, education reforms, and industrial growth, with a balanced push across environmental and economic sectors.