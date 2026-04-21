CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls For 'Zero Bureaucracy' Startup Model To Transform Maharashtra Governance

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underscored the need to transform the state administration into a more transparent, dynamic, and citizen-centric system by implementing the concept of “Zero Bureaucracy.” He said the administration must function like a startup, focusing on simplified processes, predictability, and minimal human intervention to deliver services directly to eligible citizens.

'Zero Bureaucracy' means process re-engineering

Speaking at the Civil Services Day 2026 and the prize distribution ceremony held under the Rajiv Gandhi Administrative Dynamism (Pragati) Campaign and Competition 2025–26, Fadnavis clarified that “Zero Bureaucracy” does not imply the absence of officials but rather the re-engineering of processes to make them more efficient and transparent. “Public services should not depend on individual discretion but must be delivered strictly on the basis of eligibility,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that under the state government’s 100-day and 150-day programmes, significant emphasis has been placed on improving administrative efficiency, with nearly 85 per cent of the set targets successfully achieved. He added that several processes have been streamlined through e-governance initiatives to improve the ease of doing business in the state.

Lodha, Agarwal attend event

The event was attended by Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Chief Secretary Rajesh Agarwal, General Administration Department Secretary Pankaj Kumar, and award winners.

Fadnavis further emphasized that every government department should view itself as a startup to foster innovation, efficiency, and speed in governance. He also outlined the roadmap for “Viksit Maharashtra 2047,” identifying three key milestones—2029, 2035, and 2047. “Maharashtra is no longer competing only at the national level but is emerging as a global contender. The state’s economy is currently ranked 30th in the world and is expected to grow stronger in the coming years,” he said.

'Aaple Sarkar 2.0' rollout soon

To improve service delivery, the government is focusing on 20 key public services and is preparing to roll out “Aaple Sarkar 2.0,” aimed at providing more accessible and efficient services to citizens.

Reiterating the importance of innovation in governance, the Chief Minister said that a startup-like approach among officials can accelerate the transition towards “Zero Bureaucracy.” He also felicitated officers for their innovative and transformative work, stating that creativity and implementation of new ideas will shape the future of governance.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Rajesh Agarwal stressed that delivering efficient services to citizens remains the administration’s primary responsibility. He noted that both the Centre and the state government are working towards repealing outdated laws, introducing necessary reforms, and promoting decentralisation to simplify governance.

Under the leadership of CMFadnavis, the administration is functioning on the principles of “speed and sensitivity,” Agarwal said, adding that infrastructure development and civil service reforms are being carried out simultaneously to enhance public service delivery.

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