Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Orders Fast-Track Development Of Mandwa Marina, Rewas Jetty Ahead Of Monsoon

Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has directed officials to expedite the ongoing development of the Mandwa Marina jetty and the repair and strengthening of the Rewas–Mandwa passenger jetty in Raigad district.

MLA Dalvi, senior officials attend

The instructions were issued during a review meeting held at Mantralaya under the chairmanship of Rane, which was attended by MLA Mahendra Dalvi and senior officials from the concerned department.

Rane said the project is crucial for enhancing the safety and speed of sea travel between Alibag and Mumbai. “The development will not only improve marine connectivity but also boost tourism and strengthen the local economy in the Konkan region,” he said. He also instructed that the works be completed on priority before the onset of the monsoon to ensure safer and more efficient passenger transport.

58% physical work completed so far

According to officials, the project includes key components such as the construction of an approach jetty, a sloping jetty, installation of large-diameter piles, dredging in the approach channel, and development of electrical infrastructure. Around 58 per cent of the physical work has been completed so far. Rane directed that the remaining work be fast-tracked and completed within the stipulated timeline.

He also emphasized the need to urgently take up strengthening work at the Rewas jetty.

IIT Bombay report flags structural issues

A detailed discussion was also held on the Mandwa passenger jetty, where increasing passenger traffic and boat operations have raised concerns over infrastructure capacity. Based on a technical report by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, immediate structural repairs are required. Preliminary repair work has already commenced.

The minister instructed officials to ensure that both projects are completed within the scheduled timeframe, with special focus on completing critical repairs before the monsoon season.

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