Mumbai: Autism Therapy Under ICMR Trial Shows Early Promise; Free Testing Camp On April 26

Resplice to hold autism gut health testing camp in Mumbai amid promising ICMR trial results | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 21: A Hyderabad-based research organisation, Resplice Autism Research Foundation, will hold a free gut health assessment and microbiome testing camp for children with autism in Mumbai on April 26.

The foundation says autism can be managed using emerging therapies such as faecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) and multi-omics-based personalised treatments targeting the gut-brain axis.

Camp and ongoing research

The foundation, currently conducting trials under the Indian Council of Medical Research, claims initial results are encouraging, with over 70% of autistic children showing improvement.

Founded by Dr Chandrasekhar Thodupunuri, the organisation focuses on research-driven, holistic approaches to managing autism and other neurological conditions.

The camp will be held from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Mysore Auditorium in Matunga East in association with Shiv Sena Medical Help Cell, Majha ‘Su’ Sankalp Abhiyan, and Karuna Seva Trust.

Preliminary findings and caution

Dr Thodupunuri said the ongoing study registered with the ICMR is still under trial. He noted that compassionate-use cases have shown improvement in autistic children, though these findings are preliminary and await validation through large-scale clinical studies.

Highlighting the rise in autism cases, he pointed to delays in translating research into public health action, citing the Make America Healthy Again report as an example of slow recognition of findings.

Emerging therapies and hypotheses

He added that the foundation is developing preventive strategies, including antioxidant interventions before and during pregnancy. For diagnosed children, FMT and other experimental therapies targeting neuronal signalling are being explored.

The foundation has also proposed a hypothesis linking autism to agrochemical bioaccumulation during pregnancy, which may affect fetal brain development and early gut microbiota.

FMT involves transferring healthy gut bacteria from a donor into a patient’s digestive system to restore microbial balance and is being studied globally for potential benefits in gastrointestinal, neurological, and metabolic conditions.

Also Watch:

Nationwide initiatives

Resplice has launched nationwide initiatives to study gut health patterns in autistic children through awareness campaigns and testing camps. It is also seeking collaborations with hospitals to establish FMT centres across India to improve access to such therapies.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/