India’s Refurbished Smartphone Market Grows 13% As Rising New Phone Prices Drive Demand For Affordable Premium Devices | X

New Delhi: India’s refurbished smartphone volumes grew 13 per cent (year-on-year) in the January-June period, even as new smartphone volumes declined by around 11 per cent, a report showed on Tuesday.

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According to Counterpoint Research, the growth in India’s refurbished smartphone market is being supported by increasing price pressure in the new smartphone market, particularly in the entry and mid-range segments, where consumers are more price sensitive.

Samsung led India’s refurbished smartphone market with a 30 per cent share, followed by Apple with a 23 per cent share.

Apple is benefiting particularly well from this transition in the organised market.

The iPhone 13 has emerged as one of the most preferred refurbished models, combining a relatively premium experience with an affordable price tag.

Senior analyst Prachir Singh said that “rising memory prices are changing the value equation for consumers”.

“As the cost of new smartphones increases, refurbished devices offer a more affordable way to access premium specifications. The lower upfront cost, combined with the growing availability of easy EMI and financing options, is making premium refurbished smartphones accessible to a wider consumer base,” he mentioned.

For value-conscious consumers, higher prices in the entry and mid-range segments are making the premium refurbished proposition increasingly attractive.

Instead of buying a new mid-range device at a higher price, consumers can access older premium smartphones with better cameras, displays, and performance at a lower price.

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Trade-in and exchange programs are also becoming important growth levers for the refurbished market, said the report. The market is also witnessing a gradual shift toward more certified refurbishment.

Research Director Tarun Pathak said that “the growing adoption of refurbished smartphones is fundamentally a consumer shift amid rising new-device prices”.

Counterpoint Research expects India’s refurbished smartphone market to grow 16 per cent in 2026, supported by rising new-device prices, premiumization and increasing consumer acceptance of pre-owned smartphones.

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