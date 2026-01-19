India's Electronics Exports Cross ₹4.15 Lakh Crore For First Time In 2025, Up 37% | IANS

New Delhi: India’s electronics exports has exceeded $47 billion, or more than Rs 4.15 lakh crore, for the first time in 2025, according to official data.

As per official data, the electronics exports marked a 37 per cent rise — from $34.93 billion in the prior 12‑month period in 2024.

Nearly two‑thirds of the total exports, at roughly $30 billion, came from smartphone shipments supported by the government’s production‑linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which also hit an all‑time high in 2025.

Electronics exports reached $4.17 billion in December 2025, up 16.8 per cent from $3.58 billion in December 2024.

Electronics exports exceeded the $4 billion mark in seven of the 12 months of 2025, underscoring sustained global demand for Indian‑made devices.

The export figure of smartphones in 2025 represents about 38 per cent of the country’s smartphone exports over the past five years, according to a recent report.

The data showed that India’s smartphone shipments abroad totalled nearly $79.03 billion from 2021 to 2025, with CY25 delivering the highest 12‑month export tally on record. Apple’s iPhone consignments accounted for roughly 75 per cent of the total during this period, valued at over $22 billion.

India's electronics exports are expected to expand further due to the semiconductor manufacturing push, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently said.

"Momentum will continue in 2026 as four semiconductor plants come into commercial production," he said in a social media post earlier this week.

Official estimates showed that electronic production reached around Rs 11.3 crore in 2024–25 period.

For the first time since domestic production began in 2021, US tech giant Apple Inc’s iPhone exports from India crossed Rs 2 lakh crore in 2025, and surged nearly 85 per cent over 2024 exports, as per industry data.

India became the world’s second-largest mobile phone producer, with over 99 per cent of phones sold domestically now Made in India moves up the manufacturing value chain.

The smartphone PLI scheme is scheduled to conclude in March 2026, though the government is reportedly exploring ways to extend support.

