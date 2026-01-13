 India's Electric Vehicle Sales Hit 2.3 Million In 2025; Market Share Rises To 8%
India’s EV market reached 8% of new vehicle registrations in 2025, with sales hitting 2.3 million units, led by electric two-wheelers at 57%. Uttar Pradesh topped state sales. The sector raised $1.4 billion in funding, while high EV-to-ICE ratios in smaller states signalled faster adoption nationwide.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
India's Electric Vehicle Sales Hit 2.3 Million In 2025; Market Share Rises To 8%

New Delhi: India’s electric vehicle market accounted for 8 per cent of all new vehicle registrations in 2025 with total EV sales reaching 2.3 million units, according to Vahan Portal data.

A report from India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) said that electric two‑wheelers led the EV growth with sales of 1.28 million units, touching 57 per cent of EV sales, while electric three‑wheelers (L3 and L5) accounted for 0.8 million units, or 35 per cent of EV sales.

Electric four‑wheelers sales were at 1,75,000 units, with notable momentum in small and light commercial electric goods carriers, the report said.

India's broader automobile market posted 28.2 million vehicle registrations in 2025, with two-wheelers accounting for 72 per cent of total sales.

Passenger four-wheelers crossed 4.4 million units, while tractors and agricultural vehicles surpassed 1.06 million units.

Regionally, Uttar Pradesh emerged as the largest EV market with over 4 lakh units, or 18 per cent of national EV sales, followed by Maharashtra with 2.66 lakh units, or 12 per cent, and Karnataka with 2 lakh units, or 9 per cent, the report said.

The industry alliance highlighted that several smaller states posted high EV‑to‑ICE (internal combustion engine) ratios, including Delhi at 14 per cent and Kerala at 12 per cent.

Tripura (18 per cent) and Assam (14 per cent) also recorded robust EV-to-ICE ratios in 2025.

A recent report had noted that India’s EV sector raised over $1.4 billion in 2025, up around 27 per cent from 2024 figures.

Electric vehicle manufacturers dominated funding, securing $1.2 billion of the total with Delhi leading the city rankings with $1.1 billion raised.

The report forecasted electric car volumes in the PV segment at around 1.75 lakh units for FY26. EV sales grew by 83 per cent in FY24.

Another report highlighted a $100 billion export opportunity in auto components as EV sales rose from about 50,000 in 2016 to over 2 million in 2024.

