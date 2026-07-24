India’s Aero-Engine Breakthrough: DRDO-GTRE Develops First Indigenous 350 kg Thrust Turbojet Engine, Boosting Defence Self-Reliance | X / @SpokespersonMoD

New Delhi: India on Thursday achieved a major milestone in indigenous aero-engine technology with the successful development of the country's first expendable turbojet engine in the 350 kg thrust class, designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE).

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According to the Ministry of Defence, the engine was successfully realised and delivered to GTRE by Hyderabad-based Azad Engineering on July 22, marking a significant step forward in India's efforts to strengthen self-reliance in advanced aerospace and defence technologies.

GTRE had selected Azad Engineering as its industry partner for the manufacturing and assembly of the engine.

The ministry said the successful delivery represents the culmination of years of precision engineering, advanced manufacturing and close collaboration between India's scientific and industrial communities.

The ministry noted that jet engine technology is mastered by only a handful of countries and is considered among the world's most complex engineering disciplines, requiring exceptional precision, advanced metallurgy and stringent manufacturing standards.

It said the successful development and delivery of the engine based on DRDO's design demonstrate the growing technological capabilities of the Indian defence industry and its ability to manufacture highly sophisticated propulsion systems.

The engine was formally handed over by Azad Engineering Chief Executive Officer Rakesh Chopdar to Distinguished Scientist and Director General (Aeronautical Systems) Dr K. Rajalakshmi Menon and Outstanding Scientist and Director, GTRE, Dr S.V. Ramanamurty.

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Defence Secretary, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh congratulated GTRE and its industry partner on the achievement, saying the collaboration had been instrumental in transforming the vision of an indigenous expendable turbojet engine into a historic milestone for the country's aerospace and defence ecosystem.

The successful development of the engine is expected to further strengthen India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and support the country's broader goal of achieving self-reliance in critical military technologies.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)