 Indian Startup GalaxEye Unveils 'Mission Drishti', Aims For Real-Time Earth Observation From 2026
Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 09:46 AM IST
article-image

GalaxEye, a leading Indian space technology startup, has revealed plans for Mission Drishti, its inaugural satellite mission slated for launch in the first quarter of 2026. This ambitious project aims to revolutionise geospatial intelligence by delivering real-time Earth imaging capabilities, marking the debut of the world's first multisensor Earth Observation (EO) satellite weighing over 160 kg.

A New Frontier in Satellite Technology

Mission Drishti represents a significant milestone as India's first privately developed satellite of its scale, boasting an unprecedented 1.5-meter resolution for detailed geospatial analysis. Designed to operate seamlessly in any weather and at any time of day, the satellite will enable unprecedented consistency in data collection, benefiting government agencies, defense organisations, and industries worldwide. From disaster management and urban planning to environmental monitoring and security, the mission's high-resolution imagery promises to transform decision-making processes.

GalaxEye envisions expanding this initiative into a full constellation of 8-12 satellites by 2029, ensuring continuous, real-time coverage of Earth's surface. The satellite has already demonstrated its robustness by successfully completing rigorous structural tests at the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) U R Rao Satellite Centre, proving its resilience against the harsh extremes of space.

Empowering AI-Driven Intelligence

At the heart of Mission Drishti is a commitment to actionable insights in an era dominated by artificial intelligence. By integrating advanced multisensor technology, the mission will provide high-fidelity data that can be seamlessly fed into AI models, elevating India's role in the global Earth observation market.

