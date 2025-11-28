 Indian IT Sector Shows Early Signs Of Recovery, BNP Paribas Report Finds
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechIndian IT Sector Shows Early Signs Of Recovery, BNP Paribas Report Finds

Indian IT Sector Shows Early Signs Of Recovery, BNP Paribas Report Finds

The report, released by BNP Paribas India, highlights that while Indian IT companies continued to lag global peers in revenue growth during the September 2025 quarter, their performance in securing new deals remained strong, signalling a healthier pipeline for the coming quarters.

IANSUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Indian IT Sector | Pinterest/ Representative Image

India’s IT sector is showing early signs of a gradual recovery, with deal wins improving and revenue outlook stabilising, a new report said on Friday.

The report, released by BNP Paribas India, highlights that while Indian IT companies continued to lag global peers in revenue growth during the September 2025 quarter, their performance in securing new deals remained strong, signalling a healthier pipeline for the coming quarters.

Global IT Industry Shows Moderate Growth

According to the findings, the global IT services industry reported 3.8 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in USD terms during the September quarter, slightly lower than the 4.3 per cent growth seen in the June quarter. However, India-based IT firms grew only 1.2 per cent in constant currency. This slower pace was partly due to stronger performances by global players such as Accenture, EPAM and ADP, along with the euro’s appreciation against the dollar.

FPJ Shorts
SSC Releases 7,948 Vacancies For MTS & Havaldar Posts In 2025; Delhi, Maharashtra Among Top Regions
SSC Releases 7,948 Vacancies For MTS & Havaldar Posts In 2025; Delhi, Maharashtra Among Top Regions
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman & Andhra Pradesh CM Jointly Lay Foundation Stone For The Construction Of 15 New Bank & Insurance Company Offices
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman & Andhra Pradesh CM Jointly Lay Foundation Stone For The Construction Of 15 New Bank & Insurance Company Offices
Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4 & 5 To Attend Annual Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4 & 5 To Attend Annual Summit
Room Air Conditioners' Demand Runs Higher During Festive Season, Boosted By Deferred Purchases Following The Heel Of GST Rate Cuts
Room Air Conditioners' Demand Runs Higher During Festive Season, Boosted By Deferred Purchases Following The Heel Of GST Rate Cuts

BFSI Leads Industry-Wise Expansion

Among industries, BFSI led revenue growth with 7.9 per cent year-on-year expansion, while verticals like retail, manufacturing, and energy also performed well. Communications remained the weakest segment. Region-wise, revenue from the Americas grew 4 per cent, slightly slower than before, while Europe showed a stronger recovery with 4.3 per cent growth.

Study Based on 24 Global IT Services Firms

The report, led by analyst Kumar Rakesh is based on an analysis of quarterly results from 24 major IT services companies across India, the Americas, and Europe. This sample includes 13 Indian firms and reflects broad global industry trends. Despite slower revenue expansion, the report points to improving business sentiment.

Read Also
Foreign & Domestic Investors To Make $7 Billion Institutional Investments In The Indian Real Estate...
article-image

The firm’s outlook index, based on management commentary, suggests that project delays bottomed out in the June quarter, and companies are now seeing better visibility on deal signings. Margins have also improved modestly due to higher productivity, better utilisation, and lower attrition levels. Headcount increased slightly, but productivity gains helped offset cost pressures.

Indian Firms Lead in Total Contract Value

The report adds that Indian IT companies outperformed global peers in total contract value (TCV) of deals signed during the quarter. Vendor consolidation trends continued, with top clients contributing a larger share of revenue across major firms.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian IT Sector Shows Early Signs Of Recovery, BNP Paribas Report Finds

Indian IT Sector Shows Early Signs Of Recovery, BNP Paribas Report Finds

'No Mandate for Halal-Certified Meat In Train Meals': IRCTC Clarifies

'No Mandate for Halal-Certified Meat In Train Meals': IRCTC Clarifies

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: iPhone 16 At ₹ 62,900, OnePlus Nord 5 Price Cuts As Well

Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: iPhone 16 At ₹ 62,900, OnePlus Nord 5 Price Cuts As Well

AI+ LapTab Unveiled By CEO Madhav Sheth, To Be Launched In Q1 2026: All You Need To Know

AI+ LapTab Unveiled By CEO Madhav Sheth, To Be Launched In Q1 2026: All You Need To Know

Redmi 15C 5G Set To Launch In India On December 3: What To Expect

Redmi 15C 5G Set To Launch In India On December 3: What To Expect