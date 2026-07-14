Indian Govt Weighs Common Rules for Usernames Across Messaging Apps Like WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal | X / @moneygurusumit

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is reviewing responses from WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal as it explores a uniform framework for username-based identities across messaging platforms operating in India. Officials are examining whether existing legal provisions are sufficient to regulate such features or whether additional rules need to be framed, so that a common standard applies across all services rather than the government dealing with each platform separately.

Origins of the review

The move follows a dispute that began when MeitY issued a notice to WhatsApp questioning its proposed username feature, which would have allowed users to communicate without sharing their phone numbers. The government expressed concerns that allowing users to communicate without sharing their phone numbers could significantly increase online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams and impersonation attacks. The Centre directed WhatsApp not to roll out the feature in India until consultations were completed to the government's satisfaction, and WhatsApp subsequently assured the ministry that it would hold off on launching the feature until discussions concluded.

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Around the same time, MeitY sent similar notices to Telegram and Signal, seeking clarification on their existing username features and how the platforms address risks tied to fraud and impersonation. Telegram has since submitted its response, while Signal has yet to reply. Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu had earlier said the company's messaging app Arattai would disable its own username feature to comply with the proposed regulatory direction.

Government's reasoning for a uniform approach

According to officials familiar with the matter, the ministry does not want to be seen restricting one platform while allowing rivals to offer a similar feature without oversight. A government official said the rules had to be uniform for everyone, since the government could not stop one platform from rolling out a feature while allowing others to continue offering the same thing, and added that the ministry would consult all major messaging platforms before arriving at a final decision.

The ministry's concern stems from a regulatory gap in the existing law. Messaging platforms operate as intermediaries under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the IT Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code Rules, 2021, which require due diligence, cooperation with law enforcement and compliance with lawful government orders. However, neither the Act nor the 2021 Rules specifically govern product features such as usernames, profile discovery or identity mechanisms, leaving officials to examine whether new provisions are needed to close this gap.

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Scale of the issue

India has over 800 million messaging app accounts, the largest such user base in the world, according to industry estimates, with WhatsApp alone accounting for over 500 million users in the country, making it the platform's single largest national market globally. The scale of WhatsApp's user base in India has been central to the government's push for a common framework, with officials noting that the potential for misuse grows significantly given the size of the platform's presence in the country.