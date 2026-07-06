WhatsApp Gets More Time To Respond To Centre On Username Feature, Assures No India Rollout Yet

WhatsApp has assured the Centre that its proposed username feature will not be launched in India until consultations are completed | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, July 6: Meta-owned WhatsApp has been given three more days by the Centre to respond to concerns over its proposed username feature, according to sources. The company has also assured the government that it will not roll out the feature in India until discussions with the authorities are completed.

The original deadline for WhatsApp to submit its response to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (IT Ministry) was Friday. However, the platform sought additional time, following which the government extended the deadline by three days, sources told PTI.

Government Raises Safety Concerns

The Centre issued a notice to Meta last week, questioning the proposed username feature and asking the company to explain why action should not be initiated under the Information Technology (IT) Act and related rules. The government expressed concern that allowing users to connect without sharing phone numbers could lead to a rise in online fraud, phishing attempts, digital arrest scams, and impersonation.

The notice also directed WhatsApp to keep the feature on hold until consultations with the government are completed to its satisfaction. According to sources, WhatsApp has now assured the government that it will not introduce the feature in India before those discussions conclude.

Meta Outlines Safeguards

The username feature is designed to let users communicate without revealing their phone numbers. A team from Meta met officials in the IT Ministry last Friday after receiving the government's notice.

Responding to the concerns last week, a WhatsApp spokesperson said the username feature is not yet live and will be introduced gradually later this year. The company said it has reserved usernames of public figures, government entities, celebrities, and verified Meta accounts to prevent impersonation. It also said lookalike versions of well-known names have been restricted.

Measures To Prevent Misuse

WhatsApp said users will still need a phone number to create and use an account. It added that several safeguards have been built into the username system to reduce the risk of scams and abuse.

According to the company, users will need to know an exact username before they can send a message. It also plans to limit the number of new people an account can contact, block repeated attempts to guess usernames, and use systems to detect and remove suspicious activity linked to impersonation and abuse, PTI reports.

The platform also said users will receive more information when they get a first message through a username. They will be shown whether the sender is using a new account, is already a contact, shares a mutual group, or is based in another country before deciding whether to respond.

Government Widens Scrutiny

The Centre has also issued similar notices to Telegram and Signal, seeking details on how their existing username features address fraud and impersonation risks. While WhatsApp has around 50 crore users in India, Telegram's user base in the country is significantly smaller.

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The latest notice comes as the government steps up scrutiny of major digital platforms. On Saturday, Meta received another notice over child sexual abuse material appearing in Instagram advertisements.

Telegram has also been served a notice directing it to take action against the widespread circulation of pirated films, OTT content, and other audio-visual material on its platform.

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