Indian Govt Seeks Sovereign Hosting Of Anthropic’s AI Models As Cybersecurity Concerns Rise After Claude Mythos

India is pushing for sovereign hosting of AI models developed by Anthropic, especially after concerns were raised about the cybersecurity risks linked to Claude Mythos, a specialised version of Anthropic’s Claude AI model.

The government wants sensitive AI systems and data related to Indian users to be hosted within the country instead of relying entirely on foreign cloud infrastructure, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Indian authorities have become more cautious about AI systems handling critical or sensitive information.

Officials are concerned that hosting such models outside India could create cybersecurity, data privacy, and national security risks.

These concerns have grown as AI tools are increasingly being used in sectors such as governance, finance, healthcare, and defence.

The discussions involve Anthropic’s Claude Mythos model, which is designed for advanced reasoning and enterprise-level AI applications.

Indian officials are examining whether the model’s deployment should follow stricter localisation and security requirements before it is widely adopted in the country.

The report said India is encouraging global AI companies to host their models locally and comply with India’s digital sovereignty goals.

This would mean storing data, processing AI workloads, and operating AI infrastructure within India.

Authorities believe this could help improve oversight, reduce security risks, and ensure better regulatory control over advanced AI technologies.

The move is part of India’s broader push for sovereign AI infrastructure. The government has been promoting local AI computing capacity, semiconductor manufacturing, and domestic cloud infrastructure to reduce dependence on foreign technology providers.

Officials are also reportedly evaluating whether foreign AI companies should partner with Indian firms or local cloud providers for deployment in the country.

Such partnerships could help ensure compliance with India’s data governance and cybersecurity rules.

The concerns around Claude Mythos emerged after cybersecurity experts flagged possible risks linked to advanced AI systems operating with limited transparency and oversight.

Governments globally are increasingly debating how to regulate powerful AI models because of fears around misinformation, cyber threats, and data misuse.