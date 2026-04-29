India In Talks With US, Anthropic To Get Mythos' Early Access For Domestic Companies

The Indian government is holding discussions with the United States and Anthropic to get access to the latter’s latest artificial intelligence model, Mythos, for Indian companies.

The government is looking for mechanisms and working out logistics to get access, The Economic Times reported.

Talks are on with the US government at the bilateral level, while Indian officials are also holding discussions with Anthropic at the company’s American headquarters.

The Indian government wants to make sure that the access is equitable so that the critical infrastructure of the country is not compromised.

In a meeting with heads of Indian banks last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had flagged the threat posed by the AI model to the country’s financial data security.

She had asked all lenders to take necessary pre-emptive measures to secure their IT systems, safeguard customer data, and protect monetary resources.

At an event this week, she again talked about the potential threat from Anthropic’s new AI model.

“No one would have imagined a couple of weeks ago that there is a new threat which is as big as a threat of war that is going to hit us in terms of the entire digital network,” the minister had said.

Mythos is said to be so powerful that it can quickly identify and exploit zero-day vulnerabilities. Under its Project Glasswing, Anthropic has given early access to 40 companies, most of which are from the US.

The aim is to help these companies use the AI model to identify vulnerabilities and fix them to avoid any exploitation when Mythos is released for public use.

According to reports, the AI model can identify tens of thousands of vulnerabilities compared to just 500 found by Anthropic’s previous model, Opus 4.6.

Hence, the Indian government is looking for similar access to the model for Indian companies. India’s Nasscom has already asked Anthropic to be included in Project Glasswing.