Anthropic Prepares for $1.5 Billion AI Joint Venture With Blackstone, Goldman Sachs

Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic is nearing the formation of a $1.5 billion joint venture with major Wall Street firms, including Blackstone and Goldman Sachs, as it pushes deeper into enterprise adoption of AI tools.

The proposed venture will focus on selling artificial intelligence solutions to companies owned by private equity firms, a segment increasingly seen as a high-growth market for productivity and cost optimisation, the New York Times reported.

The deal is expected to include participation from other investment firms such as Hellman & Friedman and General Atlantic, reflecting strong institutional interest in scaling AI deployment across portfolio companies.

Under the structure being discussed, Anthropic, Blackstone, and Hellman & Friedman are each expected to invest around $300 million, while Goldman Sachs is expected to contribute approximately $150 million as a founding investor.

The joint venture is designed to function as a consulting and implementation arm to help businesses integrate AI tools into their operations.

This includes providing technical expertise, training, and deployment support to accelerate adoption at scale.

The move comes as AI firms increasingly target enterprise clients, particularly private equity-backed companies that are under pressure to improve efficiency and margins.

These firms often control large portfolios, making them ideal channels for rapid and widespread AI integration.

Anthropic’s push also highlights intensifying competition in the enterprise AI space, with rivals like OpenAI exploring similar partnerships to expand their commercial footprint.

The development aligns with Anthropic’s broader growth strategy, as the company looks to scale revenues and potentially position itself for a future public listing.