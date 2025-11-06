 India Tops Asia-Pacific In AI Bot Activity As Automated Traffic Surges 300 Pc Globally: Reports
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechIndia Tops Asia-Pacific In AI Bot Activity As Automated Traffic Surges 300 Pc Globally: Reports

India Tops Asia-Pacific In AI Bot Activity As Automated Traffic Surges 300 Pc Globally: Reports

AI bots generated 3.2 billion triggers in India, positioning the country as the most targeted in the APAC region, followed by Japan and China, said the report from cybersecurity and cloud computing company, Akamai Technologies.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
India leads the Asia-Pacific region in AI bot activity, and a 300 per cent increase in automated traffic globally is witnessed over the past year. | IANS

New Delhi: India leads the Asia-Pacific region in AI bot activity, and a 300 per cent increase in automated traffic globally is witnessed over the past year, a report said on Wednesday.

AI bots generated 3.2 billion triggers in India, positioning the country as the most targeted in the APAC region, followed by Japan and China, said the report from cybersecurity and cloud computing company, Akamai Technologies.

The report revealed an alarming spike in automated traffic driven largely by AI-powered bots targeting websites across all industries.

These bots generate billions of requests, significantly distorting digital operations and analytics, and make up nearly 1 per cent of total bot traffic on Akamai’s platform.

FPJ Shorts
Literature Live! Mumbai LitFest 2025: What To Expect At City's First & Oldest Literary Festival
Literature Live! Mumbai LitFest 2025: What To Expect At City's First & Oldest Literary Festival
TNDTE Typewriting, Shorthand Results 2025 Declared; 63.52% Pass, Over 1.1 Lakh Students Clear Exam
TNDTE Typewriting, Shorthand Results 2025 Declared; 63.52% Pass, Over 1.1 Lakh Students Clear Exam
Masik Karthigai 2025: Everything To Know About Origin, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Date And More Auspicious Day
Masik Karthigai 2025: Everything To Know About Origin, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Date And More Auspicious Day
Video Shows Bengaluru Woman Hurling Abuses At Man In 'Hindi', Netizens Demand 'Interstate Residency Permit' From Migrants
Video Shows Bengaluru Woman Hurling Abuses At Man In 'Hindi', Netizens Demand 'Interstate Residency Permit' From Migrants
Read Also
Google Pixel Watch 4 Finally Goes On Sale In India, Will Rival Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Apple Watch...
article-image

The spike is primarily caused by content scraping, which undermines traditional web-based business models, publisher analytics, and ad revenue.

As bot traffic grows, publishers and other content-driven businesses are seeing corrupted analytics and collapsing ad revenues through bots extracting value without giving any in return.

The report also revealed that the rapid growth of AI-enabled tools has made it easier than ever for both experienced threat professionals and new malicious actors to launch impersonation attacks, conduct social engineering, distribute phishing campaigns, and commit identity fraud using AI-generated fake documents and images.

In addition, malicious bots such as FraudGPT, WormGPT, ad fraud bots, and return fraud bots are driving up costs, degrading site performance, and skewing key metrics.

Read Also
India Unveils AI Governance Guidelines Under IndiaAI Mission To Ensure Safe, Inclusive, And...
article-image

Further, the global report stated that the commerce industry leads in AI bot activity, registering more than 25 billion bot requests over a two-month observation period.

But publishing faced the largest impact in the digital media industry, representing 63 per cent of AI bot triggers.

In the healthcare sector, more than 90 per cent of AI bot triggers stem from scraping, largely by search and training bots, the report said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Microsoft To Enable In-Country Processing For 365 Copilot Interactions In India, UK, Japan, And...

Microsoft To Enable In-Country Processing For 365 Copilot Interactions In India, UK, Japan, And...

India Tops Asia-Pacific In AI Bot Activity As Automated Traffic Surges 300 Pc Globally: Reports

India Tops Asia-Pacific In AI Bot Activity As Automated Traffic Surges 300 Pc Globally: Reports

Google Pixel Watch 4 Finally Goes On Sale In India, Will Rival Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Apple Watch...

Google Pixel Watch 4 Finally Goes On Sale In India, Will Rival Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Apple Watch...

India Unveils AI Governance Guidelines Under IndiaAI Mission To Ensure Safe, Inclusive, And...

India Unveils AI Governance Guidelines Under IndiaAI Mission To Ensure Safe, Inclusive, And...

Delhivery Q2 FY26 Revenue Rises 17 Pc Ro ₹2,559 Crore, But Higher Costs Push Logistics Major Into...

Delhivery Q2 FY26 Revenue Rises 17 Pc Ro ₹2,559 Crore, But Higher Costs Push Logistics Major Into...