Google Pixel Watch 4 Finally Goes On Sale In India, Will Rival Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Apple Watch Series 11

Months after its official launch, Google has finally brought the Pixel Watch 4 to India. The smartwatch is powered by the latest Wear OS, and it promises enhanced battery life and AI-driven health insights. At its price point, it competes with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 and the Apple Watch Series 11 in the Indian market.

Google Pixel Watch 4 price in India

The Pixel Watch 4 is priced in India starting at Rs. 38,990 for the base model with a 41mm case and Bluetooth connectivity. The LTE variant commands a premium of Rs. 4,000, bringing the price to Rs. 42,990. Larger 45mm options add another Rs 2,000 across both connectivity types. Buyers can opt for interest-free installments through select partners, with trade-in offers reducing the effective cost by up to Rs. 10,000 for eligible older devices. Protective cases and additional bands are priced between Rs. 1,500 and Rs 4,000.

Google Pixel Watch 4 availability

Pre-orders kicked off today via the Google Store, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital outlets nationwide. General availability begins November 10, with express delivery options in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. Popular colorways include polished silver and champagne gold. International warranty covers all units, and free shipping applies to online purchases above Rs. 20,000.

Google Pixel Watch 4 specifications

At its core, the Pixel Watch 4 features a super AMOLED display with up to 2,000 nits brightness for outdoor visibility. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip, paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Battery capacity hits 420mAh, offering up to 36 hours of mixed use, with fast charging that reaches 80 percent in 30 minutes. Health monitoring includes advanced ECG, skin temperature sensing, and loss of pulse detection, all certified by regulatory bodies.

The device is 5ATM water resistant and supports UWB for precise find-my-phone functionality. Custom Fitbit Premium subscription unlocks deeper analytics for the first six months.