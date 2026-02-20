 'India To Become OpenAI’s Biggest Market Soon': CEO Sam Altman
'India To Become OpenAI's Biggest Market Soon': CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said India is set to become the company’s largest market soon and is already its second biggest outside the US. Speaking in New Delhi, he highlighted AI’s rapid progress, noting systems can now solve research-level maths and significantly boost productivity, empowering individuals and startups globally.

IANSUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 02:48 PM IST
New Delhi: India is set to become the biggest market for OpenAI in the near future, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said on Thursday.

Speaking at an event here, Altman said India is already the second-largest market for OpenAI outside the United States.

Altman described the pace of change in AI as nothing short of extraordinary.

"Just two years ago, artificial intelligence could barely solve high school–level math problems. About a year ago, it became good at them. Now, as recently as last week, AI systems are capable of handling research-level mathematics and even discovering new problems that humans have not yet identified," he explained.

"This sharp jump shows how fast the technology is improving," Altman added.

He stressed that the world is entering an exponential phase of technological growth.

"At present, one skilled software engineer, supported by AI, can do the work that earlier required a small team," he mentioned.

In the coming years, Altman believes a single person could match the output of a large team, and eventually even an entire company’s engineering workforce. "The speed at which this change is happening, is unprecedented," he said.

Altman also pointed out that a massive amount of intellectual capacity is now concentrated inside data centres that power AI systems, and this gap between machine intelligence and human-only effort will continue to widen. However, he sees this as an opportunity rather than a threat.

"With AI tools, people of all ages can create new ideas, build products, and generate value at a scale that was never possible before," Altman mentioned.

Highlighting the global impact, Altman said entrepreneurial energy across the world feels stronger than ever. He believes AI is empowering individuals and small teams to innovate faster and compete with much larger organisations.

“There has never been a time like this,” he remarked, expressing hope that this creative momentum will continue for a long time.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

