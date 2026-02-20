 India AI Summit 2026: Focus Shifts To Applied Research, Drones, And Robotics For Real-World Use
India AI Summit 2026: Focus Shifts To Applied Research, Drones, And Robotics For Real-World Use

India AI Summit 2026: Focus Shifts To Applied Research, Drones, And Robotics For Real-World Use

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 highlighted a shift towards applied AI solutions, a Khalsa Vox report said. Exhibits included AI-powered drones for agriculture and surveillance, hybrid VTOL UAVs, inspection robots and STEM robotics kits, reflecting a maturing ecosystem beyond laboratory research.

IANSUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 02:15 PM IST
The ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’ has showcased a maturing applied AI ecosystem focused on “translating research into tools that can operate beyond laboratory”, a report has said. | IANS

New Delhi: The ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’ has showcased a maturing applied AI ecosystem focused on “translating research into tools that can operate beyond laboratory”, a report has said.

The report from Khalsa Vox said that "the emphasis on applied AI, educational integration and industry-ready robotics suggests a maturing ecosystem" that builds tools useful for defence, agriculture, education and industrial use.

Besides emphasis on futuristic concepts, many exhibitors highlighted practical, locally engineered solutions designed to address real-world challenges, it noted.

Demonstrations at the event included a hybrid vertical take‑off‑and‑landing unmanned aerial vehicle that combines "the flexibility of multi-rotor flight with the endurance of fixed-wing aircraft."

The system is designed for extended aerial monitoring and emergency support, the platform integrates artificial intelligence to assist with navigation and real-time data analysis.

Another drone-based solution used AI-driven imaging for agriculture, capable of identifying crop diseases early and enabling targeted spraying reducing chemical fertiliser use.

"Researchers presented a portfolio of drone technologies tailored for surveillance, disaster response and logistics, reflecting closer collaboration between engineers and operational agencies," the report said.

It cited project leaders who noted that emphasis has shifted toward adaptable designs that can be modified for specific terrains and mission profiles.

The report commended the growing role of academic institutions in building mission-ready unmanned platforms.

Several organisations presented AI-focused learning models that combine academic coursework with extended hands-on development.

The report lauded Grassroots STEM initiatives particularly through modular robotics kits designed for school students. These platforms allow young learners to assemble and programme machines using block coding, Python or C++, introducing them to mechanical systems, automation and artificial intelligence at an early age, it noted.

Inspection robotics also drew attention, with a 'climbing robot built for wind‑turbine maintenance' that uses AI vision and magnetic adhesion to scale metal structures and perform routine tasks autonomously.

