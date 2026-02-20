Realme P4 Lite 4G With 6,300mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Realme P4 Lite 4G smartphone has now been launched in India. The phone phone's key specifications include a 6300mAh battery, featuring a 7.94mm ultra-slim design, a smooth 90Hz eye-comfort display, and robust durability including IP54 dust and splash resistance along with military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification.

Realme P4 Lite 4G Price in India

The Realme P4 Lite 4G is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. With launch offers, the effective price starts at Rs. 7,999 for the base model.

The Realme P4 Lite 4G is available in Obsidian Black, Sea Blue, and Beach Gold. Sales begin from February 24 via Flipkart, the official realme website, and offline stores. Launch benefits include Rs. 1,000 bank offers and Rs. 1,000 coupon discount, applicable particularly to bring the effective price down for the 4GB + 64GB variant.

Realme P4 Lite 4G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Realme P4 Lite sports a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720x1600 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 563 nits peak brightness (HBM).

It is powered by a 1.8 GHz octa-core UNISOC T7250 12nm processor paired with Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. The phone comes with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM (expandable via dynamic RAM), 64GB or 128GB storage expandable up to 2TB via microSD, and runs Android 15 with realme UI 6.0.

Camera setup includes a 13-megapixel rear camera with Omnivision OV13B sensor and f/2.2 aperture along with LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, ultra-linear bottom-ported speaker, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS support, and USB Type-C port. The battery capacity is 6300mAh with 15W fast charging and 6W reverse wired charging support. Dimensions are 167.2x76.6x7.94mm and weight is 201g.