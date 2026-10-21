India-Pakistan Moon Race: Pakistan Targets Lunar Landing By 2035 With China's Help | X/ @brane_mija64426

Islamabad: Pakistan is aiming to land on the moon by 2035 as part of its efforts to expand the country’s space programme, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday.

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Addressing the concluding ceremony of World Space Week in Narowal district in Punjab province, Iqbal said cooperation with China would help Pakistan reach new heights in space exploration.

Pakistan’s “first astronaut will embark on a space mission from China’s space centre on November 25, while the country aims to achieve a lunar landing by 2035,” he said.

The minister highlighted the growing importance of space technology in agriculture, communications, climate monitoring, education and national security, stressing that scientific research and space exploration were essential for technological advancement.

World Space Week 2026 was celebrated for the first time in Narowal in collaboration with the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), with the aim of raising awareness among young people about space science, scientific research and modern technology.

Iqbal said improved access to higher education was enabling students who had previously faced financial barriers to excel academically.

The minister also congratulated the University of Narowal on securing first position at the Islamabad Science Festival, saying the achievement reflected the talent and potential of the country’s youth.

Iqbal announced plans to establish Pakistan’s first Space Museum at the University of Narowal to promote scientific awareness and encourage the next generation to pursue space science and technology.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)