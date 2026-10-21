'Ties With No Country Will Come At India's Expense': Rubio On Tactical US-Pakistan Engagement

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio | X

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reiterated that Washington's engagement with Pakistan will not come at the expense of its strategic partnership with India, defending the need for continued diplomatic ties with Islamabad while acknowledging New Delhi's security concerns.

In an exclusive interview with Network18 during his three-day visit to India on October 20, 2026, Rubio said Pakistan's nuclear capabilities and geographical significance made it important for the United States to maintain relations with the country. He argued that continued engagement could also help Washington address concerns raised by India.

Rubio's remarks come amid concerns in New Delhi over the Trump administration's outreach to Pakistan, including its engagement with Pakistani leadership and cooperation in areas such as critical minerals. Washington, however, has consistently maintained that its relationship with Islamabad does not undermine its partnership with New Delhi.

Rubio Says US Engagement With Pakistan Could Help Address India's Concerns

Defending Washington's continued engagement with Islamabad, Rubio said maintaining diplomatic channels with Pakistan could be beneficial for India as well.

He pointed to Pakistan's nuclear weapons and geographical importance as factors that make a working relationship necessary for Washington. Rubio also drew a parallel with India's own diplomatic engagement with Iran, suggesting that countries can maintain relations with different partners based on their respective strategic interests.

He said the US engagement with Pakistan could help discourage developments that concern India, while reiterating Washington's opposition to terrorism and those who support it.

Rubio's comments reflect the US position that diplomatic engagement with Pakistan and a strong strategic partnership with India are not mutually exclusive.

'Nothing We Do With Pakistan Comes At India's Expense': Rubio

Rubio has repeatedly sought to reassure India that Washington's ties with other countries will not weaken its strategic relationship with New Delhi.

During his visit to India in May 2026, Rubio made a similar argument while speaking alongside External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi. He said US engagement with other countries, including at the tactical level, did not come at the expense of its strategic partnership with India.

He also maintained that the US-India relationship had not lost momentum, underscoring Washington's commitment to deepening cooperation with New Delhi.

The remarks were intended to address concerns that US engagement with Pakistan could complicate bilateral ties with India, particularly on security and regional stability.

Rubio Reiterates Position On US-Pakistan Relations

Rubio had offered similar assurances in October 2025, when he acknowledged Washington's interest in expanding its strategic relationship with Pakistan.

At the time, he said, "I don't think anything we're doing with Pakistan comes at the expense of our relationship or friendship with India, which is deep, historic, and important."

The repeated assurances highlight Washington's effort to pursue relations with both countries without presenting the partnerships as competing interests. While the US sees scope for engagement with Pakistan, it has also emphasised the importance of its longstanding strategic relationship with India.