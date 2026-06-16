IIT Bombay Takes Homegrown AI BharatGen To The World Stage, Showcased At Bharat Innovates 2026 In France

India's bid to build an artificial intelligence ecosystem entirely on its own terms arrived on a global stage this week, as IIT Bombay showcased BharatGen, a multilingual AI platform covering all 22 scheduled Indian languages, at Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice, France.

The three-day event, running from June 14 to 16, was organised by the Ministry of Education with guidance from the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, and was designed to place India's research-driven startups and institutions before global investors, innovation agencies, industry leaders and policymakers.

What is BharatGen AI?

BharatGen is a foundational AI ecosystem developed at IIT Bombay's Department of Computer Science and Engineering under Professor Ganesh Ramakrishnan, supported by a team of more than 60 researchers, engineers and linguists and backed by a consortium of nine academic institutions.

The platform integrates four core systems. Param2 is a large language model with reasoning, coding and tool-calling capabilities across all 22 scheduled Indian languages. Shrutam2 handles multilingual speech recognition and speech-to-text conversion. Sooktam2 is a text-to-speech engine capable of zero-shot voice cloning. Patram is a vision model built to read and process Indian-specific documents.

Beyond these foundational models, BharatGen has developed domain-specific systems including Ayur Param for healthcare, Agri Param for agriculture and Legal Param for legal services.

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A sovereign AI push backed by Government

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has described BharatGen as India's first government-owned sovereign large language model and multilingual AI stack, a national effort involving scientific institutions, government agencies and the private sector working in concert.

Funding has come through the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems and the IndiaAI Mission. The scale of government backing is comparable to how ISRO is funded for space infrastructure, reflecting that building sovereign AI is now treated as critical national infrastructure.

The initiative has since formalised into the BharatGen Technology Foundation, a Section-8 company tasked with large-scale deployment, data sovereignty and the Bharat Data Sagar programme.

From research to revenue

BharatGen is moving toward a licensing revenue model in 2026, where companies license models for production use, making the initiative self-sustaining beyond government grants. Enterprise licensing, co-developed domain adaptations and IP-sharing arrangements with industry partners are the primary routes to market.

Also on display at Bharat Innovates 2026 was TARA, Teacher's Assistant for Reading Assessment, a voice-based AI platform for evaluating children's reading skills, already deployed in more than 1,200 Kendriya Vidyalaya schools.

India's moment on the global stage

IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare said the technologies showcased reflected years of research, innovation and translation efforts, while demonstrating how Indian institutions could contribute to solving global challenges and creating meaningful societal impact.

French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted a partnership between IIT Delhi and Sorbonne University as an example of growing cooperation between India and France in higher education, research and innovation.

For BharatGen, the Nice showcase marks something more specific: the moment India's sovereign AI ambitions stepped out from domestic policy documents and into the international arena.