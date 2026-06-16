IIT Bombay Showcases Tandem Solar Cells, AI Mineral Exploration & Multilingual BharatGen Platform At Bharat Innovates 2026 | X @BharatInnov2026

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay showcased a range of advanced technologies aimed at addressing challenges in education, artificial intelligence, clean energy, mineral exploration and infrastructure at Bharat Innovates 2026, an innovation exhibition supported by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and Nice, France.

Energy Technologies

Among the innovations presented was the Technology Advancement in Next-generation Devices of Energy Materials (TANDEM) project, which developed high-efficiency tandem solar cells with potential applications on Earth and in space. IIT Bombay also showcased its Solid State Transformer platform, designed to improve energy efficiency and support emerging sectors such as AI data centres, renewable energy systems, battery storage and electric mobility.

The institute demonstrated DhatuVerse, an AI-powered geostatistical platform developed to transform mineral exploration. By integrating geological, geophysical, geochemical, borehole, LiDAR and geospatial data into three-dimensional subsurface models, the platform enabled more accurate resource discovery, reduced exploration risks and accelerated the identification of critical mineral deposits.

AI for Indian Languages - BharatGen

Another key exhibit was BharatGen, a nine-institution consortium anchored at IIT Bombay that developed multilingual foundational AI models for Indian languages. The platform supported text, speech recognition, text-to-speech and document intelligence across all 22 scheduled Indian languages and was being applied across governance, finance, healthcare, education and cultural preservation sectors.

The institute also showcased TARA (Teacher's Assistant for Reading Assessment), a voice-based AI platform designed to strengthen literacy outcomes through large-scale assessment of oral reading fluency. The technology had already been deployed in more than 1,200 Kendriya Vidyalaya schools and supported the learning journeys of hundreds of thousands of students.

IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare said the technologies showcased reflected years of research, innovation and translation efforts, while demonstrating how Indian institutions could contribute to solving global challenges and creating meaningful societal impact.

The exhibition highlighted IIT Bombay's efforts to develop research-driven technologies with the potential to transform industries and improve lives on a large scale.

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