Sixteen IIT Bombay Deep-Tech Startups To Represent India At Bharat Innovates 2026 Global Showcase In Nice, France | X @EduMinOfIndia

Mumbai: Sixteen deep-tech startups incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) will represent the institute at Bharat Innovates 2026, India's flagship global deep-tech innovation showcase, to be held in Nice, France, from June 14 to 16.

Elite Selection

The startups are among 120 ventures selected from premier higher education and research institutions across India to showcase cutting-edge technologies before global investors, innovation agencies, industry leaders and policymakers. Organised by the Ministry of Education with guidance from the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Bharat Innovates aims to position India's research-driven startups on the global stage and strengthen international partnerships in science, technology and entrepreneurship.

IIT Bombay, the nodal institution for the initiative, has played a key role in coordinating the national programme and the startup selection process. The event is expected to provide Indian startups access to international venture capital, sovereign funds and collaboration opportunities.

High-Profile Attendance

The opening session will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, highlighting the growing India-France innovation partnership. Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy is scheduled to deliver the keynote address, while leading investors and industry experts will participate in discussions on deep-tech innovation and entrepreneurship.

The IIT Bombay contingent includes startups working in biotechnology, healthcare, space technology, semiconductors, advanced computing, clean energy and manufacturing. Participating ventures include AmyScan Healthcare, ImmunoAdoptive Cell Therapy, Bellatrix Aerospace, ideaForge Technology, Haystack Analytics, Atomberg Technologies and QuNU Labs, among others.

Alongside the startups, IIT Bombay will showcase several research projects under its pavilion, including BharatGen, a multilingual foundational AI model for India, DhatuVerse, an AI-powered platform for mineral exploration, and next-generation tandem solar cell technology.

The three-day event will feature startup exhibitions, investor meetings, innovation showcases, research-industry roundtables and partnership announcements. Through Bharat Innovates 2026, India aims to accelerate the commercialisation of indigenous technologies, attract global investment and strengthen its position as an emerging deep-tech innovation hub.