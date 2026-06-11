NMMC Directs Municipal Schools To Ensure Grand Welcome, Uniforms, And Textbooks On First Day As Part Of Education Transformation Plan |

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has directed all its schools to ensure a grand welcome for students on the first day of the new academic year, with textbooks and uniforms ready for distribution, as part of a comprehensive plan to improve educational standards across municipal schools.

Planning Workshop

The directive was issued during a joint planning workshop attended by headmasters and cluster heads of 80 municipal primary and secondary schools at the Knowledge Centre in the NMMC headquarters. The workshop focused on preparations for the School Admission Festival, implementation of the Education Transformation Policy, the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, and measures to enhance students’ academic performance and holistic development.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Sunil Pawar instructed schools to organize a School Admission Festival on June 15 and ensure that every student receives a warm welcome on the reopening day.

Pawar's Vision

“Every school should ensure that students begin the academic year with enthusiasm and confidence. Textbooks and uniforms must be made available on the very first day, and systematic planning should be undertaken to improve the quality of education and overall school performance,” Pawar said.

He also informed participants that a municipal officer would be assigned to each school during the admission festival and would continue to provide guidance on infrastructure requirements and educational initiatives throughout the year.

Transformation Policy

Deputy Commissioner (Education) Sangharatna Khillare presented details of the Education Transformation Policy approved by the civic body and outlined the steps required for its successful implementation at the school level. She also reviewed the progress of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and stressed the need for schools to expedite digitalisation and complete online administrative work in a timely manner.

Education Officer Ashok Kadus briefed headmasters on school-level committees, student safety measures, admission procedures and merit scholarship assessments. He also provided guidance on the proposed introduction of English-medium nursery classes in 51 municipal primary schools and reviewed the implementation of the school nutrition programme.

Coordinator Atmaram Angre addressed issues related to APPAR and Aadhaar-linked educational processes and reviewed ongoing digital initiatives. He also discussed programmes such as NIPUN Maharashtra, the PGI report and U-DISE Plus, while advising schools to begin preparations for the Rani Lakshmibai Self-Defence Campaign and patriotic song-based drill activities.

During the workshop, headmasters raised several school-related issues and received guidance from officials. Participants said the workshop provided a clear roadmap for achieving educational objectives and implementing key initiatives in the upcoming academic year.

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