Panvel: Free Admission Process Begins At Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule Government Hostel For Backward Class Girls For 2026–27 | AI

The Social Justice Department has commenced the free admission process for the 2026–27 academic year at the Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule Government Hostel for Backward Class Girls in Panvel.

Application Window Announced

Eligible students have been urged to submit their applications within the prescribed deadlines.

According to Hostel Superintendent Usha Shashikant Gujela, applications will be accepted from June 30 to July 15, with different deadlines based on the students' level of education.

Category-Wise Deadlines

The hostel, located at Plot No. 21, Sector 10, opposite Green Park Society in Kalamboli, provides accommodation to economically disadvantaged, deserving, and meritorious girls from backward class communities pursuing education from Class VIII onwards.

The last date for submission of applications for school students is June 30, 2026, while students seeking admission for Classes XI and XII, as well as non-professional courses, can apply until July 15, 2026.

Application forms are available at the hostel, and an online application facility has also been made available, Usha Gujela said. Authorities have appealed to eligible students to complete the admission process within the stipulated time.

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