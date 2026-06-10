Bhiwandi Demolition Drive: MMRDA Razes Unauthorized Wuzu Facility And Prayer Shed After Court Directives And 15-Day Notice |

Bhiwandi: In a major enforcement drive against unauthorized construction the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Wednesday demolished structures allegedly erected without permission on a plot in Savande village of Bhiwandi taluka, including a wuzu (ablution) facility and a tin-sheet shed that was reportedly being used as a prayer area.

Tight Security Operation

The demolition was carried out amid tight security and in the presence of senior officials, after authorities claimed that the structures had been developed without obtaining the requisite permissions. According to officials the site included a wuzu facility and a covered area where religious prayers were being conducted.

Sources in the administration said that proceedings in the matter had been initiated following complaints regarding unauthorized construction on the land. After a hearing in the case, notices were issued to the concerned parties in compliance with legal procedures and subsequent directions of the competent court.

15-Day Compliance Window

Officials stated that the occupants were served a formal notice and granted a 15-day period to voluntarily remove the structures. However, as no action was reportedly taken within the stipulated timeframe, the MMRDA proceeded with demolition measures.

A team comprising MMRDA officials, revenue personnel and police authorities reached the site early in the day to execute the operation. Using earthmoving machinery, including JCB excavators, officials dismantled the tin-sheet shed, the wuzu facility and other portions of the allegedly unauthorized construction.

Heavy Police Deployment

To prevent any untoward incident and maintain law and order during the operation, a substantial police force was deployed in and around the area. The demolition was completed without any major disturbance, officials said.

Speaking on the action, MMRDA officials maintained that the drive was undertaken strictly in accordance with due legal process and after providing adequate opportunity to the concerned parties to comply with the notices issued by the authority.

The action has generated considerable discussion in the locality and is being viewed as part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to curb unauthorized construction within its jurisdiction. Officials reiterated that structures raised without statutory approvals would continue to face action under the applicable provisions of law.

The MMRDA has urged citizens and landowners to obtain all necessary permissions before commencing any construction activity and warned that violations could invite stringent action, including demolition and legal proceedings.

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