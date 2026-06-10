Thane Outrage: Ola Driver Brutally Assaults Elderly Couple Over Trivial Dispute; Political Rivals Unite To Nab Accused As Video Goes Viral | AI

Thane: A shocking video capturing the brutal assault of an elderly couple by an out-of-state rideshare driver sparked widespread outrage across social media, prompting swift cross-party political intervention and a rapid arrest by local authorities.

The incident occurred yesterday evening around 6:00 PM outside Jupiter Hospital in Thane, following what eyewitnesses described as a minor, trivial dispute over traffic or parking.

The Incident and Public Outrage

The video footage, which quickly went viral across multiple social media platforms, showed the commercial Ola cab driver physically assaulting the vulnerable senior citizens. The graphic nature of the footage drew sharp condemnation from residents and civic activists, raising immediate concerns regarding public safety and the vetting processes of aggregator cab services operating within the city limits.

Cross-Party Intervention

As public anger mounted, local political figures from opposing factions bypassed political rivalries to take immediate action. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sumit Borade and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde Faction) office-bearer Nitesh Patole coordinated a joint effort after Patole flagshipped the viral video online.

Recognizing the gravity of the offense, the political functionaries launched an immediate search to track down the fleeing driver. Upon locating the suspect, the leaders intercepted him and administered a sharp reprimand—traditionally referred to as 'Shiv Sena style' justice—before ensuring he did not evade law enforcement.

Police Custody and Legal Action

The accused driver was immediately escorted by the political leaders to the Vartak Nagar Police Station, where he was officially handed over to the authorities.

Borade and Patole have jointly demanded that the police invoke the strictest possible sections of the law against the driver to serve as a deterrent against the harassment and abuse of senior citizens. The Vartak Nagar Police have taken the suspect into custody, registered a formal complaint, and are currently utilizing the viral video footage as crucial evidence in their ongoing investigation.

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