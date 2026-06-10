Mumbra Shocked as Stray Dog Found Carrying Newborn's Corpse; Police Launch Probe Into Abandonment And Origin Of 8-Month-Old Infant |

Thane: A shocking and tragic incident has sent waves of panic and disbelief through the Mumbra township, adjacent to Thane, after the corpse of a newborn baby was found being carried around by a stray dog.

Evening Horror

According to local sources, the horrifying incident came to light on Tuesday evening around 7:30 PM near the Jasmine Chawl area, located close to the Mumbra Bypass. Residents were left stunned and horrified when they spotted a stray dog running through the locality with the infant's body clamped in its jaws.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, a group of alert locals immediately intervened, managed to retrieve the newborn's body from the dog, and promptly alerted the Mumbra Police.

Deeply Shaken Community

Preliminary assessments suggest that the infant was approximately 7 to 8 months old. The sight of the body, which bore signs of being severely mauled by stray animals, has deeply shaken the local community.

The gruesome discovery has raised serious questions about the origin of the child and the circumstances surrounding the abandonment. Local opinion remains divided; while some residents suspect that someone from the vicinity brutally abandoned the body in the area under the cover of darkness, others surmise that the stray dog might have scavenged and carried the corpse from a completely different location or a nearby dumping ground.

Questions of Abandonment

Upon receiving the information, a team from the Mumbra Police Station rushed to the spot, took possession of the body, and dispatched it to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Speaking to the media, a local resident expressed deep anguish over the incident, demanding a thorough investigation to identify the parents or individuals responsible for such inhuman negligence.

The Mumbra Police have initiated a formal probe into the matter. "The body has been sent for an autopsy, which will help determine the exact cause of death and the precise age of the infant. We are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and checking records of recent births in local clinics and hospitals to ascertain whether the body was dumped locally or brought from elsewhere by the animal," a police official stated.

A case is being registered under relevant sections of the law as further investigation continues.

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