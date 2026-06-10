'Act Tough Or Else': Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's Strict Directive To Maharashtra Police On Rising Violence And Hooliganism

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | X - mieknathshinde

Thane: Taking a grim view of the rising incidents of violence and hooliganism, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has issued strict directives to the police department to take stringent action against perpetrators. Coming down heavily on lawbreakers, the Deputy Chief Minister asserted that the administration must instill a strong fear of the law among criminals to maintain public order.

Strict Action Under Attempt to Murder Charges

The Deputy Chief Minister has explicitly instructed police officials not to dilute serious assault cases by registering them under minor or bailable sections. Instead, they have been directed to invoke Section 307 (Attempt to Murder) of the Indian Penal Code (or relevant stringent provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita - BNS) in severe cases of physical assault.

"Register cases under Section 307. The police action must be so decisive that no one ever dares to repeat such an act in the state," DCM Shinde stated during his address to senior law enforcement officials.

Key Directives Issued by the Deputy Chief Minister:

Zero Tolerance for Gangsterism: The police have been given a free hand to crack down on local goons and anti-social elements disrupting public peace.

No Political Interference: The DCM emphasized that strict action must be initiated regardless of the accused person’s political affiliations, background, or influence.

Prioritizing Citizen Safety: Reiterating the government's commitment to public safety, Shinde stated that ensuring a fear-free environment for the common citizen remains the top priority of the state administration.

Following these high-level directives, top police brass across the state, particularly in the Mumbai and Thane metropolitan regions, have instructed local police stations to speed up investigations in pending assault cases and ensure zero leniency toward habitual offenders.

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