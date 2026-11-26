IBM employees facing a move from the US to India after the company ended visa and green card sponsorship for most consulting roles could see their salaries drop by nearly 80 percent, according to an IBM employee's post on Blind, an anonymous workplace forum. The claim highlights the financial stakes for foreign professionals who must now choose between an overseas transfer and leaving the company. IBM has not confirmed the figure as a standard pay adjustment for transfers.

The choice facing staff

IBM has given affected US-based employees holding H-1B visas and green cards three weeks to decide whether to move to another country or leave. Those who decline overseas positions will receive three months' severance, with December 31 as their last working day. Employees reportedly were told in individual meetings with managers that were described as career discussions.

India has most of the jobs on offer

India appears to be the biggest destination for transfers. IBM's careers portal listed 1,278 consulting vacancies outside the US on November 19, of which 1,125 were in India. Singapore had 23 and the UK 18, and IBM also listed 89 consulting openings in the US.

Availability of jobs does not mean US-level pay. The 80 percent cut is one employee's estimate. IBM has not said how pay would be set for transferred workers or whether overseas roles would match current positions.

More than a change of location

For employees who have spent years in the US, the decision involves more than relocation. A move to India could affect household income, family arrangements and long-term financial plans. Leaving the company could mean giving up an existing job and finding another employer willing to sponsor their immigration status. It is unclear what will happen to existing H-1B employees who no longer qualify for green card sponsorship.

Why Indian professionals are most exposed

Indians typically receive about three-quarters of H-1B visas and make up the majority of the green card queue, according to the National Foundation for American Policy, with waits that can run for decades. For H-1B holders, employer sponsorship is central to staying and working in the US, so a job change can affect their immigration status, particularly for those who have waited years for permanent residency.

Those affected have three options: accept an overseas transfer that could involve a large pay cut, find another US employer willing to sponsor them, or leave the country.

IBM's reasoning

An IBM spokesperson told Rest of World the company's participation in US high-skilled visa programmes had been declining for years. Federal records show IBM had just over 1,600 H-1B petitions approved in fiscal 2026, down from more than 2,000 in fiscal 2025 and nearly 3,000 in fiscal 2024. IBM says the change applies to most roles in IBM Consulting, not the whole company. The decision covers H-1B applications and the PERM process, the first step in the most common employment-based green card category.

Washington's tougher stance

IBM's decision comes as the Trump administration tightens scrutiny of foreign-worker hiring. In September 2025, the White House announced a one-time $100,000 fee on certain new H-1B petitions, which has faced legal challenges. The administration has also moved to give higher-paid applicants more weight in the annual H-1B lottery.