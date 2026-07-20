Hyundai Motor India Integrates 30,000 EV Charging Points Into myHyundai App, Opens One Of India's Largest Charging Networks To All EV Users | IANS

New Delhi: Leading automobile firm Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Monday announced that EV users can now access more than 30,000 charging points across the country through its myHyundai app, creating one of India's largest integrated electric vehicle charging networks available on a single platform.

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The company said the platform has been developed in partnership with leading charge point operators (CPOs) and service providers and is open to electric vehicles across all brands.

Besides locating nearby charging stations, the myHyundai app allows users to navigate to charging points, book charging slots in advance and make digital payments through a unified interface.

HMIL said the integrated network provides access to charging facilities within an average radius of 25 km across India, including major highway corridors such as Delhi-Gurugram-Jaipur, Mumbai-Pune-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Ratnagiri-Goa, Chennai-Vellore-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Kurnool-Bengaluru.

Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO, HMIL, said charging infrastructure remains a key enabler for electric vehicle adoption in India.

"Through the integration of over 30,000 charging points on the myHyundai app, we are empowering EV users with one of India's largest charging networks accessible through a single platform. Importantly, the platform is open to EV owners across brands, reinforcing HMIL's commitment to developing India's broader EV ecosystem," he said.

Apart from this, the company announced plans to more than triple its proprietary DC fast public charging network from the current 183 stations to 600 stations by 2030.

According to HMIL, its charging infrastructure has so far supported more than three lakh EV charging sessions and delivered over 50 lakh kWh of energy.

The use of its charging stations has helped avoid around 3.5 million kg of carbon dioxide emissions, it said.

The company is also preparing to strengthen its electric vehicle portfolio by launching a mass-market electric SUV during the current financial year.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)