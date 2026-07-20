Tesla Completes One-Year Milestone In India, Sells A Total Of 486 Cars |

Tesla has completed one year of operations in India, having sold 486 cars since its launch in July 2025, according to industry data. The American electric vehicle maker's performance has trailed well behind established luxury rivals such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and China's BYD, underscoring the challenges of breaking into the country's premium automobile market, Reuters reported.

Tesla sales in India trail well behind German luxury rivals

According to the report, Tesla retailed 450 vehicles between September 2025 and June 2026, averaging fewer than 50 units a month. In the same period, BMW sold 3,433 vehicles, while Mercedes-Benz retailed 1,116 units. In several individual months, BMW alone outsold Tesla's entire tally for the year, highlighting the scale of the gap between the American EV maker and its established luxury competitors in the country.

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Why Tesla's India debut has been slow

Industry experts have attributed Tesla's subdued performance to its single-product strategy, premium pricing and limited retail footprint in the country. The company's retail presence also remains limited, with just five Experience Centres across the country, while established luxury carmakers have built extensive dealership and service networks over the years. Tesla entered India after years of delay caused by disputes over import duties, finally opening its first showroom in Mumbai in July 2025.

Tesla cars available and India pricing

Tesla currently sells only the Model Y in the Indian market, unlike rivals who offer multiple models across price points. The electric SUV was launched at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 59.89 lakh, which was reduced to Rs 50.89 lakh in May. The vehicle continues to be imported as a completely built unit, or CBU, from Tesla's Shanghai factory, which attracts high import duties and keeps prices elevated compared with Tesla's other major markets. Tesla has expanded its presence beyond Mumbai to cities including New Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru over the course of the year.

Road ahead for the EV maker

Without a local manufacturing base, Tesla is likely to continue facing a pricing disadvantage against rivals that assemble vehicles within India. The company has not announced any plans to set up a manufacturing facility in the country, even as the government continues to push incentives for local EV production. Analysts say future growth will depend on expanding its showroom and service network, introducing additional models, and potentially exploring local assembly to bring prices down for Indian buyers.