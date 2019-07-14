Humans outsmarted by Facebook’s AI in poker

New York: Poker players, get set to lose millions to a bot! In a first, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) programme developed by Carnegie Mellon University in collaboration with Facebook AI has defeated leading professionals in a six-player poker.

The AI, called ‘Pluribus’, defeated poker professional Darren Elias who holds the record for most ‘World Poker Tour’ titles, and Chris ‘Jesus’ Ferguson, winner of six ‘World Series of Poker’ events at “no-limit Texas hold’em” — the world’s most popular form of poker. Each professional separately played 5,000 hands of poker against five copies of Pluribus.

In another experiment involving 13 pros, all of whom have won more than $1 million playing poker, Pluribus played five pros at a time for a total of 10,000 hands and again emerged victorious. Pluribus computed its blueprint strategy in eight days using only 12,400 core hours and used just 28 cores during live play.