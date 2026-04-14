How To Use DigiLocker To See Your CBSE Board Class 10 Results 2026: Step-By-Step Guide

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare the Class 10 results for 2026 in the coming days. With the introduction of two board exams per year, the first-phase results are expected earlier than usual, likely in mid-April 2026, with several reports pointing to a possible announcement today.

DigiLocker, the Government of India’s official digital document platform, is the fastest and most convenient way to access your digitally signed marksheet and certificate. No queues, no waiting for physical copies, the document is legally valid and ready instantly once results are published.

Ahead of the CBSE results, DigiLocker’s is urging students, “Don’t wait till result day, set up your DigiLocker account now and stay ready.” The post links to the dedicated CBSE activation page and highlights two scenarios based on whether you have an APAAR ID (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) linked to CBSE.

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- Results will appear automatically in your 'Issued Documents' section if your APAAR ID is linked.

- Students without an APAAR-linked account must activate it in advance using the school-provided access code.

- Once activated, you get instant access to your Class 10 marksheet cum certificate and migration certificate.

For students without an APAAR ID:

1. Visit the official CBSE-DigiLocker activation page: https://cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse

2. Click on Get Started.

3. Enter your details and the 6-digit Access Code provided by your school. (If your school gave a 5-digit code, prefix it with a zero ‘0’.)

4. Verify your mobile number via OTP.

5. Your DigiLocker account will be activated successfully.

For students with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE:

No action is needed for activation. Your marksheet will automatically appear in the 'Issued Documents' section of your existing DigiLocker account once the results are published.

Note: Contact your school immediately if you haven’t received the access code.

Once CBSE announces the results:

1. Open the DigiLocker app (available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store) or visit digilocker.gov.in on any browser.

2. Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials (use the 6-digit PIN you set during signup).

3. Go to the Issued Documents section (or search for 'CBSE' / 'Class X Marksheet').

4. Your Class 10 marksheet, pass certificate, and migration certificate will be displayed.

5. Download the PDF, save it, or share it directly via QR code or link. The document is digitally signed and equivalent to the original.

You can also check results quickly via the dedicated results portal at results.digilocker.gov.in by selecting CBSE and entering required details.

Additional tips for smooth access

- Keep details ready: Roll number, school code, date of birth, and mobile number linked to Aadhaar.

- Update the app: Ensure you have the latest version of DigiLocker for the best experience.

- Alternative options: Results will also be available on results.cbse.nic.in, UMANG app, and via SMS, but DigiLocker gives you the permanent digital copy.

- Support: For any issues, email support@digitallocker.gov.in or contact your school.