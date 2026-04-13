CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected To Be OUT Tomorrow, April 14 At cbse.gov.in; Students Await Official Announcement

Website: https://www.cbse.gov.in/

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: The Class 10 board examination results for 2026 will soon be released by the CBSE, as all Indian students eagerly await the board's official announcement. Many news reports suggest that the results will be released by tomorrow, April 14, 2026, at the latest, even though the board has not yet disclosed a precise day and time.

By login into one's account on the cbse.gov.in website, one can view these results online.

The CBSE Class 10 board examinations took place from February 17 to March 11, 2026, and thousands of pupils from all around the nation and abroad took the test. Although the CBSE Class 12 test started on February 17, 2026, it is expected to end on April 10, 2026.

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: Website to check the result

Students can check their results using any of the following websites:

• cbse.gov.in

• results.nic.in

• results.digilocker.gov.in

• umang.gov.in

However, students are advised to keep in mind that while they can view their results digitally, they will need to collect their mark sheets from their schools.

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: Steps to check the result online

Follow these simple steps to download your result:

Step 1: Visit Go to cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click the "CBSE Class 10 Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter your date of birth, school number, roll number, and admission card ID.

Step 4: To view your outcome, click the submit button.

Step 5: Print the document and save it for later use.

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: Step to check the result via SMS

To check results via SMS, you need to send:

Format: CBSE10, Roll Number, DOB, School Number, Center Number

SMS to: 7738299899

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Here is how to access digital mark sheets from the DigiLocker app/website:

Step 1: Access digilocker.gov.in or the app portal

Step 2: Use your Aadhar or cellphone number to log in.

Step 3: Select the "Issued Documents" tab.

Step 4: From the list, choose the CBSE board.

Step 5: Select the "Class 10 Mark Sheet 2026" link.

Step 6: Download the mark sheet and complete the required fields.

What's new pattern?

This academic year's biggest change is the CBSE's introduction of the session 2 exam for class 10 board exams. This optional test can be taken in up to three subjects by those who want to raise their scores. Phase 2 of the examination schedule will run from May 15 to June 1, 2026.

Students are advised to have their login credentials ready for the impending results announcement.