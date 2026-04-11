CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Likely To Be Declared On This Date In April At cbse.gov.in; Students Can Check Online, SMS & DigiLocker

Website: https://www.cbse.gov.in/

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: The CBSE will soon release the Class 10 board examination results for 2026 as all the students in India are looking forward to the results officially declared by the board. Although an exact date and time for the release of these results have not been announced by the board yet, many news reports indicate that the results will be out by April 20, 2026, at the latest.

These results can be checked online via the cbse.gov.in website by logging into one's account.

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: Exam timeline & what’s new this year

CBSE Class 10 board examinations were held from 17th February to 11th March 2026, wherein lakhs of students have appeared across the country as well as overseas. While CBSE Class 12 examination had begun on 17th February 2026, the examination is scheduled to conclude on 10th April 2026.

The most notable difference in this academic year is the introduction of session 2 examination of class 10 board exams by CBSE. Those who wish to improve their scores can appear for this optional exam in up to three subjects. Examination Schedule Phase 2 will take place from May 15 to June 1, 2026.

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: Website to check the result

Students can check their results using any of the following websites:

• cbse.gov.in

• results.nic.in

• results.digilocker.gov.in

• umang.gov.in

However, students are advised to keep in mind that while they can view their results digitally, they will need to collect their mark sheets from their schools.

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: Steps to check the result online

Follow these simple steps to download your result:

Step 1: Go to cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Select “CBSE Class 10 Result 2026” link

Step 3: Provide roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID

Step 4: Click on submit button to see your result

Step 5: Take print out and download for future use

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Here is how to access digital mark sheets from the DigiLocker app/website:

Step 1: Access digilocker.gov.in or the app portal

Step 2: Login using mobile number or Aadhar

Step 3: Click on “Issued Documents” tab

Step 4: Select CBSE board from the list

Step 5: Click on “Class 10 Mark Sheet 2026” link

Step 6: Fill necessary information and download the mark sheet

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026: Step to check the result via SMS

To check results via SMS, you need to send:

Format: CBSE10, Roll Number, DOB, School Number, Center Number

SMS to: 7738299899

With the upcoming declaration of result, students are advised to remain prepared with their login credentials.