Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 5G network in India this month, after which Bharti Airtel announced the launch of its 5G Plus services in eight Indian cities. The telecom company said that the users will not have to change their SIM card as 5G services will be available on the same SIM. They also added that the users who have a 5G phone will be able to use the Airtel 5G Plus services on their existing data plans.

Which Android devices support Airtel 5G?

As of now, Airtel 5G will be supported on selected devices, but the company will add more smartphones later. Samsung phones like Flip 4, Fold 4, S21FE, Galaxy S 22, S22 Ultra, S22+ and a few versions of A and M series will support Airtel 5G services. In the OnePlus series, the OnePlus8 8T, 8Pro, 9R, 8Pro, 9R, Nord2, and Nord 9RT will support 5G services. Even 5G-enabled models of OPPO, Xiaomi, Realme and Vivo will support Airtel 5G.

Which Apple devices support Airtel 5G?

However, iPhone users will still have to wait to access 5G services. Apple is yet to enable 5G services on iPhones in India. Even the latest version of iPhone like iPhone 14 which has 5G will not support 5G until Apple enables the services. Apple is currently working with Airtel to test 5G services on iPhones in India. Once the tests are over Apple will push out a software update to enable 5G services.

How to activate 5G on your smartphone?

If Airtel has rolled out 5G services in your city you need to activate the 5G network on your smartphone to start enjoying high-speed internet.

To activate 5G network you need to follow the following steps:

1. Open settings on your mobile phone.

2. Tap on ‘mobile network’ and select the ‘SIM’ tab and then tap ‘preferred network type’.

3. From the list of network types, select 5G and activate the new services.