How AI is Reshaping the Logistics World and E-commerce |

The evolution of shipping and logistics has been significant over time, surpassing the days of transporting goods by horse and carriage. Presently, we have a sophisticated web of global transportation and supply chain systems that play a vital role in facilitating the smooth operation of the global economy. And let's not forget the importance of tr in the age of e-commerce and international shopping – when parcel’s transparent tracking is more critical than ever.

Artificial intelligence has been a game-changer in this field, revolutionizing logistics like every other industry adopting it. With the exponential growth of e-commerce and the increasing number of goods being shipped worldwide, Ordertracker has introduced AI to its package tracking solutions that function like a personal assistant for its users. "Where is My Order" (WISMO) query has become the most frequently asked question, particularly in e-commerce. Ordertracker, a parcel tracking service, has integrated AI models to provide comprehensive answers to both of the most commonly asked questions: "where is my order" and "when will my order be delivered." These features have as goal to to revolutionize customer’s journey and provide answers to the millions of e-shoppers.

According to a survey in 2018, 88% of e-consumers think that tracking is a crucial feature for e-commerce, while “ Where Is My Order ” remains the most asked question in e-commerce.

Let's discuss how AI is shaking up the logistics game and what kind of benefits it's bringing to the table. And don't worry; we'll keep it simple – no need for a Ph.D. in computer science.

Transparency and Trust

Package tracking is a trust-building, patience-boosting superpower. Customers can monitor their cargo's every move, from warehouse to doorstep, so no more lost-in-transit anxiety. This creates a happier, more trusting relationship with logistics companies. It's like having a bird's eye view of your package's journey - minus the feathers.

Being able to see when your package is en route has additional perks. Customers can breathe a sigh of relief and avoid impatient foot-tapping. They can schedule their day around the delivery time. It's a godsend for those with busy calendars or working from home. It's like having a personal assistant who knows where your package is at all times.

Improved Efficiency

AI streamlines package tracking like never before. Logistics companies can use AI to optimize their routes, pinpoint delivery times, and spot potential issues before they turn into a crisis. The result? Packages that arrive quicker than a delivery truck full of caffeine.

Some logistics companies take AI to the next level by predicting which packages will likely go astray based on factors like size, weight, delivery location, and even weather conditions. They can take proactive measures to prevent delays or losses, like rerouting the package or calling in a different carrier.

Improved Customer Service

Package tracking isn't just about knowing where your package is; it's also about making life easier for everyone involved. Customers can track their packages online or through a mobile app, so there's no need to bother customer service reps with "Where's my package?" calls. That frees them up to deal with the more important stuff, like making sure your package gets to you in one piece.

And that's not all – some logistics companies have AI-powered chatbots that can handle basic customer service questions, like "When will my package arrive?" or "Can I track my package?" These chatbots can swoop in to save the day, giving customers faster, more efficient service and taking some of the load off of the customer service reps. It's a win-win situation for everyone involved.

Ordertracker: The Solution to Package Tracking for E-commerce

Ordertracker is leading the AI package-tracking charge. Besides providing consumers with real-time tracking info and alerts, it also offers a white label solution for E-commerces that would like to improve their customers journey and answer the most asked question when shopping online :

Where is my order ?

When will my order be delivered?

The benefits of transparent tracking are multiple, as it’s not only providing shoppers with crucial information, but it also :

Establishes a trust relation between e-store and e-customers

Reduces support queries by over 60%

Increases sales by reconverting returning visitors that visit the seller’s website for tracking their package.

A parcel is tracked on average 2.7 times. By not implementing a tracking solution, this highly valuable traffic is funneled from e-commerces toward online tracking websites, and is lost. And these are lost opportunities for every Ecommerce.

Conclusion

Real-time package tracking is no longer just a luxury – it's a necessity. As online shopping continues to grow, demand for this service will only increase. With companies like Ordertracker leading the way, logistics are set to become even better and more transparent. So next time you're eagerly waiting for your package, remember that AI is working hard behind the scenes to ensure it gets to you on time.



This article is generated and published by FPJ focus team. You can get in touch with them on fpjfocus@fpj.co.in.