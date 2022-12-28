Where is my order ? Get the answers with Tracking

Where is my order? What's the status of my delivery? When will I receive my package? These are some of the questions millions of people are asking after shopping online. It is no surprise that customers want to get the full information regarding products that they have already paid for and it is normal to be worried if the information is not transparently provided by the seller. Even if a large number of websites already have an implemented tracking page, this is still not a norm in the industry, and tens of millions of eBuyers are still unaware of the location of their parcels days after making a purchase. Here the delivery processes for online orders, along with a tip to get the information when it is not provided by the sellers website.

How to track and get information about an order

When an order is placed in a store and the store confirms the order, the next stage is delivery. Once the store has shipped the order, the tracking process can begin. The packages must be shipped before they can be assigned a tracking number that allows the users to track them. This is what will enable users to get the location and other information about their order. As an example, all parcels sent from China can be traced from the China Post tracking solution, and this no matter where their final country of destination is. This is due to the fact that all Chinese posts share information with China national Postal services , and all information will be present there. Regarding the delivery, here below are the main steps :

Order fulfillment

An order only exists once it has been processed and shipped by the store. The store takes the package to where it would be shipped from its destination. The process is called order fulfillment after the store has acknowledged that you have indeed placed an order and processes to packing. After this is done, the courier is being notified and requested to pick the package, so the delivery process can begin.

Shipping

The package shipping Once the order is fulfilled, it then moves to ship. The order gets a link or set of codes for tracking that lets users locate their orders. Once the package is in the shipping phase, the order's owner can see its progress on the seller’s website or by using this tracking ID on third party sites or the courier's website. This comes either in the form of a link or 13 to 20 digit code. If it's the link, you will be able to track your package when accessing on the link, redirecting you to the tracking page. If it is a code or a number, you will need a tool to carry out tracking. An example of a tracking tool is Ordertracker, which lets users track packages from different couriers with just the tracking number.

Tracking

No matter if the tracking is made using a tracking tool or from the seller’s integrated solution, it can be done from the beginning to the end of a package's shipping journey. That is, you can track the entire shipping process of your parcel from the time it was shipped until it is delivered. So with this, you can keep tabs on any order and not have to worry about its location because tracking gives you access to all of that. Before tracking any order, you should have the following items ready

A Tracking number

If the tracking tool is the doorway, then the tracking number is the key that unlocks it. This is because the tracking tool is what lets you gain access to updated information about your order. Tracking numbers are composed of letters and numbers under multiple and various formats. It is important to differentiate your Tracking ID from your order ID, as the product or order codes are part of an internal to the website identification and tracking codes are part of an external to the store process.

A Tracking solution

Tracking solutions have become common tools on major shopping sites, as tracking related questions concern the major part of tickets toward online store support. And a transparent tracking solution allows customers to be more patient regarding their delivery. Still the vast majority of websites do not provide tracking, but you can always go to tracking websites like Ordertracker in order to get the delivery information regarding your parcel, but also a prediction of the delivery date. The only condition is being in possession of the tracking number.

Your parcels can always be traced

All online purchases can be tracked and traced, no matter where they are sent from and where they are heading to, after the order being fulfilled and picked up by a courier company, its location and status are communicated and you can access them at any time using tracking sites. The only required information in order to be eligible for tracking a parcel is its unique tracking code. And if you are not in possession of it, you can always request it from the seller.