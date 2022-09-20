Here are 10 flagship phones to look for during festive sales at Amazon, and Flipkart

A wide range of smartphones across leading brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, OnePlus, and Apple will be available with attractive discounts during the upcoming sales. The Amazon Great Indian Festival and the Flipkart Big Billion Days sales are scheduled to begin on September 23. A day prior to it, both online retailers will carry out early sales for Prime / Plus members. In addition, Xiaomi will also carry out the Diwali with Mi sale on September 23, while Realme will run the Realme Festive Day sale on the same date. These shopping festivals, which will bring some exciting discounts on phones across various price points, will come to an end at the end of September.

We have curated a list of 10 flagship phones that will be available with amazing discounts during the upcoming sales.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Xiaomi 12 Pro, which was announced with a price tag of Rs 62,999, will be available with a huge price cut to Rs 45,499 during the Diwali with Mi sale. It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 50-megapixel triple cameras, and 120W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22

The Galaxy S22 is the right choice for those looking for a compact flagship. It was announced for Rs 72,999 along with the S22+ and S22 Plus in February this year. On Amazon, it will be available for Rs 52,999. The device features a 6.1-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

Samsung Galaxy S22+

The Galaxy S22 Plus debuted with a price tag of Rs 84,999. On Flipkart, it will be available with a massive price cut of Rs 59,999. The S22+ is just a bigger version of the S22, featuring a 6.6-inch display and a larger battery.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is the most powerful Samsung flagship phone, has been selling for Rs 1,09,999 on Amazon. Now, it is listed for Rs 91,999 on the retailer site. It features a massive 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ display, SD8G1, 108-megapixel quad cameras, a 40-megapixel front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Since its release in January 2021, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G has been available for Rs 54,999. Its price will be reduced to Rs 31,999 on Flipkart. It offers specifications like a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display, an Exynos 2100 chip, 12-megapixel triple cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro was launched earlier this year for Rs 66,999. On Amazon as well as OnePlus India’s website, it will be available for Rs 55,999. The OnePlus flagship has a 6.7-inch AMOLED Quad HD+ display, an SD8G1 chip, 50-megapixel triple cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W charging.

iQOO 9 Pro

The iQOO 9 Pro is now listed for Rs 56,990 on Amazon, down from its original price of Rs 64,990. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED QHD+ display, an SD8G1 chip, 50-megapixel triple cameras, and a 4,700mAh battery with 120W charging and 50W wireless charging.

Realme GT 2 Pro

The Realme GT 2 Pro was launched in April this year for Rs 49,999. During the Realme Festive Day sale, it will be available at an irresistible price of Rs 34,999. It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ screen, an SD8G1 chip, 50-megapixel triple cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 65W charging.

iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 was made official last year with a starting price of Rs 79,900. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, it will start at Rs 74,900. It has a 6.1-inch OLED display, an Apple A15 Bionic chip, and 12-megapixel dual cameras.

iPhone 12

The Apple iPhone 12 was announced in October 2020 with a starting price of Rs 79,900. A teaser released by Flipkart reveals that it may be available at a jaw-dropping price of Rs 39,999 during the Flipkart sale. The handset offers a 6.1-inch OLED screen, Apple 14 Bionic, and 12-megapixel dual rear cameras.

Readers should note that the above-mentioned discounted prices for each phone could be inclusive of offers like cashback, exchange discounts, and bank offers. So, if you want to choose your next flagship phone, it's best to read the offers carefully.