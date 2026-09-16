Have You Ever Considered Buying Smartphone Insurance? Here's Why It May Soon Become A Necessity In India

Have you ever considered purchasing smartphone insurance before? Rising smartphone prices, driven largely by an AI-fuelled memory chip shortage, are changing how Indian consumers think about protecting their devices. Device lifecycle management platform Servify claims that insurance along with premium smartphone purchases run 30 to 40 percent higher than mid-level devices. The company claims to enable more than 250,000 repairs and over 300,000 trade-ins a year.

Sreevathsa Prabhakar, Founder and CEO at Servify, tells Free Press Journal that rising cost and consumers holding devices in a longer life-cycle than before has increased the purchase of protection plans alongside smartphones. "Today, consumers are keeping their phones for longer, and that changes the arithmetic of ownership more than any single launch does," Prabhakar said.

Longer life cycle strengthens case for protection plans

"When a customer holds an iPhone for three years or more, two things happen. The number of years in which something can go wrong goes up, and the share of those years spent outside the standard warranty goes up faster, because warranty periods have not stretched in line with how long people now keep their devices. Accidental damage, battery wear and out-of-warranty hardware issues all land in that window, and that window is exactly where a protection plan earns its place," Prabhakar added.

Higher prices compel users to 'repair than replace'

With iPhone pricing now touching close to Rs. 4.5 lakhs, consumers would look to hold onto smartphones for longer, opting to repair a device, rather than replace. Prabhakar says, "For a premium device like the iPhone, and now the iPhone Duo, the case compounds. A higher-value device, held for longer, with a repair cost that is a meaningful fraction of the purchase price, is the combination where protection moves from a nice-to-have to a sensible part of the purchase. We have seen attach rates on premium smartphones run 30 to 40 percent higher than on mid to high end devices in India."

According to Counterpoint Research, global average smartphone selling prices are projected to rise 6.9 percent year-on-year in 2026, nearly double the firm's earlier estimate, as chip shortages and semiconductor supply bottlenecks push up component costs. The research firm attributed this to the ongoing global build-out of AI data centres, which has sharply increased demand for memory chips supplied by SK Hynix and Samsung, the two largest suppliers in the segment, tightening availability of DRAM for smartphones.

The squeeze is not limited to premium devices. Nothing co-founder Carl Pei has said memory costs have already increased by up to three times in some cases, with further rises expected, warning that brands may have to raise prices by 30 percent or more, or downgrade specifications, as memory becomes one of the largest cost drivers in a phone's bill of materials.

With component costs climbing and replacement cycles stretching, insurance and extended protection plans appear set to shift from an optional add-on to a default part of the smartphone purchase decision in India.