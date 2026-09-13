Kushal Tandon Poses In Bandages After Buying Brand-New iPhone Duo, Leaves Fans In Splits: 'Had To Do This For Immediate Fundings'

Kushal Tandon's iPhone Duo Purchase Leaves Fans In Splits | Photo Via Instagram

Television actor Kushal Tandon has once again managed to leave fans amused with his quirky sense of humour. The 41-year-old actor recently shared a hilarious post featuring himself posing with bandages, jokingly suggesting that buying the brand-new iPhone Duo came at quite a price.

Kushal Tandon's Hilarious Dig At iPhone Duo's Hefty Price Tag

In the photo shared on Sunday, September 13, Kushal can be seen sporting bandages around his body, turning the seemingly ordinary phone purchase into an exaggerated visual joke. The post appears to playfully suggest that the hefty price of the latest iPhone Duo left him with no choice but to make some serious sacrifices to arrange the money.

Sharing the photo on his Instagram handle, Kushal added to the humour with his cheeky caption, "Had to do this for immediate fundings." His tongue-in-cheek remark quickly caught the attention of fans, who understood the joke and flooded the post with amused reactions.

Check it out:

Fans And Friends React

Kushal’s post also drew hilarious reactions from friends and fans. Mini Mathur commented, “hahahahahahahahahaaha,” while Zaid Darbar asked, “Dono bech diya yah ek baaki hai?” Nehal Chudasma wrote, “WAIT WHATTT! You didn’t just post that! Kushal yaaaarr.”

Fans also reacted, with one asking, “Who do you get these ideas from?” while another called it “so unhinged.”

iPhone Duo Comes With A Hefty Price Tag

The iPhone Duo is Apple’s first-ever foldable smartphone and comes with a premium price tag. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs 2,99,900, while the 512GB model costs Rs 3,24,900. The 1TB variant is priced at Rs 3,74,900, whereas the top-end 2TB version carries an MRP of Rs 4,49,900.

Work Front

Kushal was last seen in the reality show The Alliance, which was hosted by Kunal Kemmu.