Kushal Tandon Backs Ex Gauahar Khan, Demands Apology From Nikhil Chinapa Over 'Menopause' Remark; 'Alliance Is Over, Stop Milking It'

Kushal Tandon Defends Ex Gauahar Khan, Demands Apology From Nikhil Chinapa Over 'Menopause' Remark |

Kushal Tandon might be late to the party, but he has now taken a stand for his ex-girlfriend Gauahar Khan over Nikhil Chinapa's "menopause" comment. Calling out Nikhil for repeatedly mentioning his name in interviews, Kushal asked him to "stop milking" fame from his name. He also demanded that Nikhil apologise to the person he made the "menopause" comment about.

Kushal Tandon calls out Nikhil Chinapa

Reacting to Nikhil's comments in his latest interview, Kushal penned on Instagram, "@nikhilchinapa plz go get a life, and yea Alliance is over stop milking it from my name in all your interviews." The actor further added, "And, by the way, the bullet taking quality you talking about, it's very rare, glad I am that guy."

Kushal Tandon demands apology to Gauahar Khan

Kushal continued to express his anger towards Nikhil on his Instagram Story and asked him to apologise to Gauahar for the comments he made about her. Kushal wrote, "unfu** your self loser, and you should say sorry for the comment you made on menopause for girls you idiot, and I am not misogynistic, you mother fu****."

Nikhil Chinapa on Kushal Tandon

Kushal shared a video on his Instagram Story featuring Nikhil talking about him on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's Double Date YouTube show. Nikhil claimed that he and Kushal could never be friends because they have very different views on "life, people, and humanity". He further said that Kushal can "take a bullet for his friend", while also calling him out for making derogatory comments about women. Nikhil said, "Lot of things happen in the show, he was misogynistic, he was vulgar, he was all of those things."

What did Nikhil Chinapa say about Gauahar Khan?

After being asked about Gauahar Khan's criticism of his gameplay, Nikhil Chinapa said he had never met her personally but knew about her through her husband, Zaid Darbar. He then referred to Mini Mathur, who has spoken about experiencing menopause and perimenopause, while commenting on Gauahar's remarks. Nikhil said, "Magar Gauahar ne kya bola hai shayad main... Maybe Mini will know more about it because she deals a lot with menopause and perimenopause. So maybe she may have some insights on why Gauahar said whatever she said."