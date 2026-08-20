'I've Had Fillers, Botox...': Sohail Khan's Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Gets Candid About Beauty Treatments; Says She Doesn't 'Want To Play Mommy' Anymore

Sohail Khan's Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh Gets Candid About Beauty Treatments; Says She Doesn't 'Want To Play Mommy' Anymore |

Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh recently opened up about the beauty treatments and procedures she has undergone. In a recent interview, the fashion designer, entrepreneur and reality TV personality spoke candidly about what she has had done so far, admitting that she does not feel scared or ashamed to discuss it openly.

During an episode of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s Double Date on YouTube, Seema revealed that she has had several treatments on her face. When Neha asked her about the beauty procedures she has undergone, Seema said, “I have had a bit of fillers, I had my botox done. I had had my profhilo done. I have done laser treatments.” However, she added that she has not had fillers in a while.

“I have not done my fillers in a while because in the middle it was I didn't need it I felt,” Seema added. She also said that she does not “want to play mommy anymore.” When Angad asked her whether she gets attention from younger men, Seema admitted that she does.

What Is Profhilo Or Profiloplasty?

Profhilo, sometimes referred to in the context of facial aesthetics as profiloplasty, is a minimally invasive injectable treatment containing hyaluronic acid. Unlike traditional dermal fillers, which are primarily used to add volume or alter facial contours, Profhilo is designed to hydrate the skin and stimulate collagen and elastin production. It is generally used to improve skin quality rather than add structural volume or significantly change the shape of the face.

Does Seema Sajdeh Miss A Man In Her Life?

When host Angad Bedi asked Seema whether she misses having a man in her life, she replied, “At the end of a long day, I want to go home to my dog. If I have another human being sitting there, I may not be okay with it.” Seema said that she is “very happy” on her own, adding that she feels self-sufficient and does not feel lonely. However, she admitted that she would still like companionship. “I would like companionship. I would like someone I can travel with, enjoy good food and places. But, otherwise I am very happy with my own company,” she said.