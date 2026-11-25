GTA 6 Unofficial PC Version Taken Down As Rockstar Games Intensifies Copyright Crackdown |

Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive has moved against unauthorised attempts to bring Grand Theft Auto 6 to PC. On Monday, it got GitHub to take down Leonida, one of the most visible community porting projects, using a copyright notice.

A takedown that swept up thousands of copies

GitHub published the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) notice, which came from Take-Two's "IP Enforcement Team." GitHub said it processed the notice against a network of 3,007 repositories hosting forked copies of Leonida's code. The notice accused the project of infringing Take-Two's copyrighted works and facilitating infringement of GTA 6.

The leak behind the project

Take-Two's notice says stolen files from an Xbox Series build of GTA 6 were distributed publicly on November 20. The Leonida repository opened the next day, with the aim of running that Xbox version on PC. The project's README required Xbox Series game files as input. The leaker known as Cyberleek had also released a key executable from the build on Monday, which set off a rush among modders to get the game running on PC, according to PCMag.

'Bring your own files' rejected

Leonida's developers had asked users to supply the game files themselves, seemingly to avoid liability for distributing pirated material. Take-Two called that approach 'intentionally misleading'. The company argued that the project's timing and its explicit focus on Grand Theft Auto made it clear the files were the unauthorised GTA VI build. It also said the developers knew this. Take-Two asked GitHub to disable the repositories and all associated forks.

Discord server also removed

The project's Discord server has also gone down. Its admin said Rockstar was behind the removal, though only partly the reason he quit. He also said he is 15 and that managing school and sports was hard enough without constant complaints from adult users. Tom's Hardware reports the server had nearly 180,000 members.

Other ports continue

Leonida is one of several unofficial efforts. Other projects have reportedly got the game's opening scene running on PC, and one has a heavily degraded version running on Mac. Mashable notes that new AI tools have driven a surge in unauthorised ports and PS5 jailbreaks of older games. Take-Two's action suggests it will target similar projects.

Official PC version still unannounced

GTA 6 launched on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19 and has already generated billions of dollars in sales. There is no official PC release date. GamesBeat has reported that a PC version could arrive in the first quarter of 2027.